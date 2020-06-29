3387 West 32nd Avenue

Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex located in Highland Square will welcome you with its old school charm and modern appeal. It has a total of 1,000 square feet of living space!



It has a full living room and a breakfast nook. The kitchen is striking with appliances, including a stove, microwave, dish washer and garbage disposal. Amenities include ceiling fans, skylights, and a washer and dryer. It has a 1 car garage with 2 additional parking spaces, a finished basement, fenced yard, and a patio. There is an abundance of extra storage space in the basement if needed.



This duplex went through a recent renovation, which included fresh paint, a finished basement, central air conditioning, new furnace, new carpet and gorgeous refinished pine floors. Now it is just waiting for someone to call it home!



It is located on the same street as a multitude of restaurants, shops, and fitness centers/yoga. You have access to some of the best stores and restaurants in North Denver without even stepping foot in a car. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Highland Park, and Viking Park. Also nearby are Sloans Lake, Downtown Aquarium, Pepsi Center, Larimer Square, Downtown Denver and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-70.



Nearby schools include Edison Elementary School, Brown Elementary School, Skinner Middle School, and CEC Early College.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes trash.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1022791.



