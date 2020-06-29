All apartments in Denver
3387 West 32nd Avenue
Last updated April 7 2020 at 6:18 PM

3387 West 32nd Avenue

3387 West 32nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3387 West 32nd Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
West Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
yoga
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1022791.

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex located in Highland Square will welcome you with its old school charm and modern appeal. It has a total of 1,000 square feet of living space!

It has a full living room and a breakfast nook. The kitchen is striking with appliances, including a stove, microwave, dish washer and garbage disposal. Amenities include ceiling fans, skylights, and a washer and dryer. It has a 1 car garage with 2 additional parking spaces, a finished basement, fenced yard, and a patio. There is an abundance of extra storage space in the basement if needed.

This duplex went through a recent renovation, which included fresh paint, a finished basement, central air conditioning, new furnace, new carpet and gorgeous refinished pine floors. Now it is just waiting for someone to call it home!

It is located on the same street as a multitude of restaurants, shops, and fitness centers/yoga. You have access to some of the best stores and restaurants in North Denver without even stepping foot in a car. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Highland Park, and Viking Park. Also nearby are Sloans Lake, Downtown Aquarium, Pepsi Center, Larimer Square, Downtown Denver and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-70.

Nearby schools include Edison Elementary School, Brown Elementary School, Skinner Middle School, and CEC Early College.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes trash.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3387 West 32nd Avenue have any available units?
3387 West 32nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3387 West 32nd Avenue have?
Some of 3387 West 32nd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3387 West 32nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3387 West 32nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3387 West 32nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3387 West 32nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3387 West 32nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3387 West 32nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 3387 West 32nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3387 West 32nd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3387 West 32nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 3387 West 32nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3387 West 32nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3387 West 32nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3387 West 32nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3387 West 32nd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
