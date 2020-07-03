3361 N Glencoe St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Convenient Park Hill Property! - Available for a 1 or 2 year lease!



To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.



At least one applicant must physically view the residence before an application is accepted.



Great access to City Park, Park Hill Golf Course, Denver Zoo, Museum and so much more!



Property has an updated kitchen, finished basement including a finished bathroom downstairs. Backyard is fully enclosed, and provides a cozy patio space to entertain in the summer.



Water, Sewer, Stormwater, and Trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs.

Pet fee: $35/mt for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.

48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.

48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.



(RLNE4862126)