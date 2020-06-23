3360 S. Wabash Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities garage pet friendly

Updated Home in Hampden Neighborhood Available for Immediate Rental!!! - This home has so much living space and a ton of natural light!! FINISHED BASEMENT WITH TWO ADDITIONAL ROOMS AND GREAT ROOM!!! Freshly painted throughout along with brand new carpet and updated fixtures. Main level includes kitchen, dining, living room, three bedrooms, one full bath. Head downstairs to find a finished basement with a cozy gas fireplace, family room or play area, two additional rooms, 3/4 bath, huge laundry area with full size washer/dryer and additional storage area with bonus wet bar! Huge fenced in backyard with covered back patio for relaxing and entertaining. One car attached garage. The front and backyard can use a little TLC but if you have a green thumb the possibilities are endless to make the yard your own little oasis! A dog is allowed for a NON-refundable fee of $500.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4640942)