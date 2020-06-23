All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3360 S. Wabash Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3360 S. Wabash Ct

3360 South Wabash Court · No Longer Available
Location

3360 South Wabash Court, Denver, CO 80231
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Updated Home in Hampden Neighborhood Available for Immediate Rental!!! - This home has so much living space and a ton of natural light!! FINISHED BASEMENT WITH TWO ADDITIONAL ROOMS AND GREAT ROOM!!! Freshly painted throughout along with brand new carpet and updated fixtures. Main level includes kitchen, dining, living room, three bedrooms, one full bath. Head downstairs to find a finished basement with a cozy gas fireplace, family room or play area, two additional rooms, 3/4 bath, huge laundry area with full size washer/dryer and additional storage area with bonus wet bar! Huge fenced in backyard with covered back patio for relaxing and entertaining. One car attached garage. The front and backyard can use a little TLC but if you have a green thumb the possibilities are endless to make the yard your own little oasis! A dog is allowed for a NON-refundable fee of $500.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4640942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3360 S. Wabash Ct have any available units?
3360 S. Wabash Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3360 S. Wabash Ct have?
Some of 3360 S. Wabash Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3360 S. Wabash Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3360 S. Wabash Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3360 S. Wabash Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3360 S. Wabash Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3360 S. Wabash Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3360 S. Wabash Ct does offer parking.
Does 3360 S. Wabash Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3360 S. Wabash Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3360 S. Wabash Ct have a pool?
No, 3360 S. Wabash Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3360 S. Wabash Ct have accessible units?
No, 3360 S. Wabash Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3360 S. Wabash Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3360 S. Wabash Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
