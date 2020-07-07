Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

3357 S. Flamingo Way Available 06/20/20 VIDEO TOUR IN AD! LOW $25 APP FEE, FULL REMODEL! 3 BED W/ BONUS ROOM OR OFFICE! COMPLETELY OPEN MODERN LIVING, LARGE CENTER ISLAND! - 12 Month Lease (through 6/30/2021)

Tenant pays all utilities except trash and recycling.

Up to 2 pets allowed under 30 lbs or 1 pet allowed for dogs over 30 lbs.

$300 refundable pet deposit per pet and $35/month pet rent.

No smoking.

Gas Forced Air Heat.

Available immediately for showings and move in 6/20/20. Property can be held with negotiation.



Large Ranch home in University Hills built in 1953 with 1237 square feet. Incredible remodel! Completely open main living area with large center island. Must See!!! New paint, trim, hardware! LVT Flooring throughout-no carpet. Modern finishes! Master bed with private bath on opposite end of house from other bedrooms. Large bonus room has full size washer/dryer and could also be used as bonus room, office, or potential 4th bed. Large fenced yard. Shed. Covered back deck. Off-street parking. Mowing Service Included. Great SE Denver location in popular University Hills neighborhood. Easy access to I-25, DTC, lightrail, nearby parks, highline canal and more!



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Offered by MOD Properties.



