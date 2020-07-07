All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3357 S. Flamingo Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3357 S. Flamingo Way
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

3357 S. Flamingo Way

3357 South Flamingo Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3357 South Flamingo Way, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3357 S. Flamingo Way Available 06/20/20 VIDEO TOUR IN AD! LOW $25 APP FEE, FULL REMODEL! 3 BED W/ BONUS ROOM OR OFFICE! COMPLETELY OPEN MODERN LIVING, LARGE CENTER ISLAND! - 12 Month Lease (through 6/30/2021)
Tenant pays all utilities except trash and recycling.
Up to 2 pets allowed under 30 lbs or 1 pet allowed for dogs over 30 lbs.
$300 refundable pet deposit per pet and $35/month pet rent.
No smoking.
Gas Forced Air Heat.
Available immediately for showings and move in 6/20/20. Property can be held with negotiation.

Large Ranch home in University Hills built in 1953 with 1237 square feet. Incredible remodel! Completely open main living area with large center island. Must See!!! New paint, trim, hardware! LVT Flooring throughout-no carpet. Modern finishes! Master bed with private bath on opposite end of house from other bedrooms. Large bonus room has full size washer/dryer and could also be used as bonus room, office, or potential 4th bed. Large fenced yard. Shed. Covered back deck. Off-street parking. Mowing Service Included. Great SE Denver location in popular University Hills neighborhood. Easy access to I-25, DTC, lightrail, nearby parks, highline canal and more!

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties.

(RLNE5828577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3357 S. Flamingo Way have any available units?
3357 S. Flamingo Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3357 S. Flamingo Way have?
Some of 3357 S. Flamingo Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3357 S. Flamingo Way currently offering any rent specials?
3357 S. Flamingo Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3357 S. Flamingo Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3357 S. Flamingo Way is pet friendly.
Does 3357 S. Flamingo Way offer parking?
Yes, 3357 S. Flamingo Way offers parking.
Does 3357 S. Flamingo Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3357 S. Flamingo Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3357 S. Flamingo Way have a pool?
No, 3357 S. Flamingo Way does not have a pool.
Does 3357 S. Flamingo Way have accessible units?
No, 3357 S. Flamingo Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3357 S. Flamingo Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3357 S. Flamingo Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sova
1901 North Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203
Cambridge Place
1260 S Bellaire St
Denver, CO 80246
Venue on 16th
2900 E 16th Ave
Denver, CO 80206
Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
Platform at Union Station
1650 Wewatta St
Denver, CO 80202
Flats on 29th
455 29th St
Denver, CO 80205
Encore at Boulevard One
7108 E Lowry Blvd
Denver, CO 80230
South Josephine Apartments
2085 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University