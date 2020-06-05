Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage online portal

3348 W 17th Ave Available 06/25/20 Brand New 2BD, 2.5BA Townhouse with Two Car Garage and Rooftop Deck - Fantastic opportunity to live in a brand new townhouse, within walking distance to Sloan's Lake Park. Featuring a large wrap around kitchen, with soft close cabinets, quartz counter tops and glass mosaic back splash. The over sized living room offers a pantry closet, powder room and an abundance of natural sunlight. Both bedrooms offer ample closet space and a private on-suite. The stunning rooftop deck offers unparalleled views of the mountains and Downtown Denver. Attached two car garage with heater for optimal use. For more information or to schedule a tour, visit Keyrenterdenver.com.



360 Virtual Walk Through: https://view.ricohtours.com/f273588a-9421-4ff4-828b-d03754ba7b85/



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking

*Pets are negotiable.

*There is a $50 HOA fee which includes water and sewer.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services

*Leasing Broker: Nicholas Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5765367)