All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3348 W 17th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3348 W 17th Ave
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:07 AM

3348 W 17th Ave

3348 West 17th Avenue · (720) 370-0406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
West Colfax
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3348 West 17th Avenue, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3348 W 17th Ave · Avail. Jun 25

$2,780

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1429 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
3348 W 17th Ave Available 06/25/20 Brand New 2BD, 2.5BA Townhouse with Two Car Garage and Rooftop Deck - Fantastic opportunity to live in a brand new townhouse, within walking distance to Sloan's Lake Park. Featuring a large wrap around kitchen, with soft close cabinets, quartz counter tops and glass mosaic back splash. The over sized living room offers a pantry closet, powder room and an abundance of natural sunlight. Both bedrooms offer ample closet space and a private on-suite. The stunning rooftop deck offers unparalleled views of the mountains and Downtown Denver. Attached two car garage with heater for optimal use. For more information or to schedule a tour, visit Keyrenterdenver.com.

360 Virtual Walk Through: https://view.ricohtours.com/f273588a-9421-4ff4-828b-d03754ba7b85/

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $50 HOA fee which includes water and sewer.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services
*Leasing Broker: Nicholas Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5765367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3348 W 17th Ave have any available units?
3348 W 17th Ave has a unit available for $2,780 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3348 W 17th Ave have?
Some of 3348 W 17th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3348 W 17th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3348 W 17th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3348 W 17th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3348 W 17th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3348 W 17th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3348 W 17th Ave does offer parking.
Does 3348 W 17th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3348 W 17th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3348 W 17th Ave have a pool?
No, 3348 W 17th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3348 W 17th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3348 W 17th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3348 W 17th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3348 W 17th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3348 W 17th Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

My Block Wash Park
255 Washington St
Denver, CO 80203
Redstone Ranch
4775 Argonne St
Denver, CO 80249
Steele Manor
1421 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
300 East Seventeenth
300 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Modera Cap Hill
1200 Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203
Parkfield Apartment Homes
16199 Green Valley Ranch Blvd
Denver, CO 80239
The Alcott
2424 Alcott Street
Denver, CO 80211
The Boulevard Apartments
150 W 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity