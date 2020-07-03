All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3340 Franklin Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3340 Franklin Street
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:14 AM

3340 Franklin Street

3340 Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3340 Franklin Street, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Historic home in RiNO - Property Id: 201535

Beautiful house located walking distance to breweries, restaurants, parks and downtown Denver. Bright and airy main floor boasts two bedrooms, a bathroom and main floor laundry. Upstairs has a private master with en-suite and reading nook that frames a view of the mountains and downtown Denver. Fully fenced in yard with amazing patio and trees. 6 foot fence in back yard for privacy and entertaining. 1.5 car garage and street parking. 2 blocks from Fuller park, George Morrison Sr. Park and numerous other amenities in the Cole/RiNO area. Less than 2 miles from Coors field. Dont miss this amazing home! Dogs and cats allowed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/201535
Property Id 201535

(RLNE5457182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3340 Franklin Street have any available units?
3340 Franklin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3340 Franklin Street have?
Some of 3340 Franklin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3340 Franklin Street currently offering any rent specials?
3340 Franklin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3340 Franklin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3340 Franklin Street is pet friendly.
Does 3340 Franklin Street offer parking?
Yes, 3340 Franklin Street offers parking.
Does 3340 Franklin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3340 Franklin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3340 Franklin Street have a pool?
No, 3340 Franklin Street does not have a pool.
Does 3340 Franklin Street have accessible units?
No, 3340 Franklin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3340 Franklin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3340 Franklin Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1170 Logan
1170 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments
817 17th St
Denver, CO 80202
Addison at Cherry Creek
9110 E Florida Ave
Denver, CO 80247
The Aster Town Center Apartments
3131 N Roslyn Way
Denver, CO 80022
2020 Lawrence
2020 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80205
Mason at Alameda Station
275 S Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80223
The Seasons of Cherry Creek
3498 E Ellsworth Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Encore Evans Station
1805 South Bannock Street
Denver, CO 80223

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University