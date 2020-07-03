3340 Franklin Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Historic home in RiNO - Property Id: 201535



Beautiful house located walking distance to breweries, restaurants, parks and downtown Denver. Bright and airy main floor boasts two bedrooms, a bathroom and main floor laundry. Upstairs has a private master with en-suite and reading nook that frames a view of the mountains and downtown Denver. Fully fenced in yard with amazing patio and trees. 6 foot fence in back yard for privacy and entertaining. 1.5 car garage and street parking. 2 blocks from Fuller park, George Morrison Sr. Park and numerous other amenities in the Cole/RiNO area. Less than 2 miles from Coors field. Dont miss this amazing home! Dogs and cats allowed.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/201535

Property Id 201535



(RLNE5457182)