Last updated December 1 2019 at 1:15 AM

3320 Zuni Street

3320 Zuni Street · No Longer Available
Location

3320 Zuni Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful Historical home with a stable and strong foundation made to last. Safe neighborhood, with a mixture of young professionals and families. Quiet neighborhood with just a short walk to get your morning coffee/breakfast or a night out to restaurants/bars. Walking distance to famous Little Man Ice Cream and Williams & Graham bookstore(aka speakeasy).

Washer dryer included with the home and there is some great additional storage space in the mechanical room of the basement.
Wow! Gorgeous bungalow in hot, hot, hot location. Original woodwork. Wood floors. Two fireplaces. Plus an outdoor built in gas fire pit! Updated kitchen and baths. Granite. Stainless. Lower level can be master suite, plus family room. 3 beds +Office/sunroom. Washer dryer provided. Excellent backyard for entertaining, fire pit, and detached garage. Front porch. Back yard paver patio. Garage, plus street parking. New roof. One block to Pasquini's, Gallop, Duo, Wooden Spoon. Short distance to many, many more. Five min to downtown, and stadiums. This one will be gone in a blink of an eye! Call immediately to set up a showing! 8 month lease. Will go to one year lease next year $300 nonrefundable pet deposit tenants pay utilities.

There is a great back yard with pavers, a gas fire pit, alley, and garage access. There is a single car garage for offstreet parking. The hot tub however is inoperable.

We are pet friendly for pooches with an additional pet fee but prefer no cats.

Please contact Chris Martinez with J & M Realty at (303) 619 - 6068 or visit our website to submit an application www.jmrealty.managebuilding.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3320 Zuni Street have any available units?
3320 Zuni Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3320 Zuni Street have?
Some of 3320 Zuni Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3320 Zuni Street currently offering any rent specials?
3320 Zuni Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3320 Zuni Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3320 Zuni Street is pet friendly.
Does 3320 Zuni Street offer parking?
Yes, 3320 Zuni Street offers parking.
Does 3320 Zuni Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3320 Zuni Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3320 Zuni Street have a pool?
No, 3320 Zuni Street does not have a pool.
Does 3320 Zuni Street have accessible units?
No, 3320 Zuni Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3320 Zuni Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3320 Zuni Street does not have units with dishwashers.

