3320 Zuni Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful Historical home with a stable and strong foundation made to last. Safe neighborhood, with a mixture of young professionals and families. Quiet neighborhood with just a short walk to get your morning coffee/breakfast or a night out to restaurants/bars. Walking distance to famous Little Man Ice Cream and Williams & Graham bookstore(aka speakeasy).



Washer dryer included with the home and there is some great additional storage space in the mechanical room of the basement.

Gorgeous bungalow in hot location. Original woodwork. Wood floors. Two fireplaces. Plus an outdoor built in gas fire pit! Updated kitchen and baths. Granite. Stainless. Lower level can be master suite, plus family room. 3 beds +Office/sunroom. Excellent backyard for entertaining, fire pit, and detached garage. Front porch. Back yard paver patio. Garage, plus street parking. New roof. One block to Pasquini's, Gallop, Duo, Wooden Spoon. Short distance to many, many more. Five min to downtown, and stadiums. 8 month lease. Will go to one year lease next year $300 nonrefundable pet deposit tenants pay utilities.



There is a great back yard with pavers, a gas fire pit, alley, and garage access. There is a single car garage for offstreet parking. The hot tub however is inoperable.



We are pet friendly for pooches with an additional pet fee but prefer no cats.



