Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3320 Cherry Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3320 Cherry Street

3320 North Cherry Street · No Longer Available
Location

3320 North Cherry Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
www.PrecisionHomesPropertyManagement.com
Please visit our website to request a showing.
Stainless steel appliances, granite counters.
Central heat and A/C.
Private fenced in backyard.
One garage parking space and Two tandem off street spots.
Axum park is across the street.
Walk to Park Hill golf course.
One friendly pet is negotiable for an additional fee.
$1,550 Security Deposit.
No smoking or vaping in or around the property.
Credit, Background, Rental History and Employment will be verified.
Not a section 8 participant.
For questions please call or text 720-618-1324

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3320 Cherry Street have any available units?
3320 Cherry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3320 Cherry Street have?
Some of 3320 Cherry Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3320 Cherry Street currently offering any rent specials?
3320 Cherry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3320 Cherry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3320 Cherry Street is pet friendly.
Does 3320 Cherry Street offer parking?
Yes, 3320 Cherry Street offers parking.
Does 3320 Cherry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3320 Cherry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3320 Cherry Street have a pool?
No, 3320 Cherry Street does not have a pool.
Does 3320 Cherry Street have accessible units?
No, 3320 Cherry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3320 Cherry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3320 Cherry Street does not have units with dishwashers.

