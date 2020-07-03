All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3318 Cook Street

3318 North Cook Street · No Longer Available
Denver
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Location

3318 North Cook Street, Denver, CO 80205
Clayton

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available for a flexible lease!

Centrally located in desirable North City Park location. Beautiful kitchen with Ikea Cabinets (soft close drawers and doors), Quartz Tops, glass tile back-splash, and new appliances (refrigerator, slide-in gas range, dishwasher and microwave). Bath updates include custom tile, and other updates include refinished hardwoods.
Fenced private backyard perfect for entertaining!

Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
Sorry, we do not accept housing program vouchers at this time.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs.
Pet fee $35/month for 1-2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month’s gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month’s gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.
48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com
Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,625, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,445, Available 9/25/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3318 Cook Street have any available units?
3318 Cook Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3318 Cook Street have?
Some of 3318 Cook Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3318 Cook Street currently offering any rent specials?
3318 Cook Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3318 Cook Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3318 Cook Street is pet friendly.
Does 3318 Cook Street offer parking?
No, 3318 Cook Street does not offer parking.
Does 3318 Cook Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3318 Cook Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3318 Cook Street have a pool?
No, 3318 Cook Street does not have a pool.
Does 3318 Cook Street have accessible units?
No, 3318 Cook Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3318 Cook Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3318 Cook Street has units with dishwashers.

