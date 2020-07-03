3318 Cook Street

Amenities

Available for a flexible lease!



Centrally located in desirable North City Park location. Beautiful kitchen with Ikea Cabinets (soft close drawers and doors), Quartz Tops, glass tile back-splash, and new appliances (refrigerator, slide-in gas range, dishwasher and microwave). Bath updates include custom tile, and other updates include refinished hardwoods.

Fenced private backyard perfect for entertaining!



Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

Sorry, we do not accept housing program vouchers at this time.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs.

Pet fee $35/month for 1-2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month’s gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month’s gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.

48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.