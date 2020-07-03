Amenities

3310 Forest St Available 11/11/19 Updated 4Bed/2Bath Home in Park Hill! - Beautifully updated 4bedroom house with 2 bathrooms and an updated kitchen with new black stainless steel appliances for rent in Park Hill!!



Open dining room and living room plan. Spacious basement with a bedroom and bath and additional living / entertaining space.



Basement has lots of storage and a large laundry room.



Great yard with a full wood privacy fence, sprinkler system, and covered patio.



Two car garage and additional carport parking space.



New central A/C with Nest thermostat control.



This is truly a must-see!! Short biking distance to local restaurants and breweries. ONLY 15 minutes to downtown Denver or LoHi, 10 minutes to Rino and 8 minutes to Stapleton.



Utilities

Tenant responsible for all utilities, landscaping/exterior maintenance inside fence

Gas & Electric - Tenant

Water & Sewer- Tenant



Pets

$30/mo pet rent + $200 refundable pet deposit



**Furniture not included**



Contact Mike to schedule a showing - (303)747-4782



No Cats Allowed



