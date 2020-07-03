All apartments in Denver
3310 Forest St
Last updated November 4 2019 at 2:55 PM

3310 Forest St

3310 Forest Street · No Longer Available
Location

3310 Forest Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
3310 Forest St Available 11/11/19 Updated 4Bed/2Bath Home in Park Hill! - Beautifully updated 4bedroom house with 2 bathrooms and an updated kitchen with new black stainless steel appliances for rent in Park Hill!!

Open dining room and living room plan. Spacious basement with a bedroom and bath and additional living / entertaining space.

Basement has lots of storage and a large laundry room.

Great yard with a full wood privacy fence, sprinkler system, and covered patio.

Two car garage and additional carport parking space.

New central A/C with Nest thermostat control.

This is truly a must-see!! Short biking distance to local restaurants and breweries. ONLY 15 minutes to downtown Denver or LoHi, 10 minutes to Rino and 8 minutes to Stapleton.

Utilities
Tenant responsible for all utilities, landscaping/exterior maintenance inside fence
Gas & Electric - Tenant
Water & Sewer- Tenant

Pets
$30/mo pet rent + $200 refundable pet deposit

**Furniture not included**

Contact Mike to schedule a showing - (303)747-4782

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5224869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

