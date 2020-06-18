3288 Arapahoe St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss out on the chance to rent this one of a kind home! Located in Curtis Park next door to RiNo, Denver Central Market, Epic Brewing, and countless entertainment options.



Three bedrooms plus a third story loft/flex space that could be a 4th non-conforming bedroom. Enjoy a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, six burner gas stove top, and full size double convection ovens.



Upstairs also features a rooftop patio with a custom mural painting where you can bask in the sun and enjoy the harvest from the mini orchard and raised garden beds!! The front and back yard feature fruit trees and plants and you can expect fresh peaches, apples, cherries, raspberries, artichokes, grapes, kiwis, and more!



Water and sewer included in rent. Available for move in 6/5.



Contact our leasing office to schedule a showing. VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!!



$18 Application fee per adult. Tenant(s) required to have renter's insurance. No Smoking!!! QUALIFICATIONS FOR APPLICANTS: Must be able to pass a background check. Combined gross monthly income at least three times the monthly rent - No prior evictions - No criminal record. Considering applicants with credit scores above 650.



