All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3288 Arapahoe St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3288 Arapahoe St
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:28 AM

3288 Arapahoe St

3288 Arapahoe Street · (844) 912-0597
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Five Points
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3288 Arapahoe Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss out on the chance to rent this one of a kind home! Located in Curtis Park next door to RiNo, Denver Central Market, Epic Brewing, and countless entertainment options.

Three bedrooms plus a third story loft/flex space that could be a 4th non-conforming bedroom. Enjoy a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, six burner gas stove top, and full size double convection ovens.

Upstairs also features a rooftop patio with a custom mural painting where you can bask in the sun and enjoy the harvest from the mini orchard and raised garden beds!! The front and back yard feature fruit trees and plants and you can expect fresh peaches, apples, cherries, raspberries, artichokes, grapes, kiwis, and more!

Water and sewer included in rent. Available for move in 6/5.

Contact our leasing office to schedule a showing. VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!!

$18 Application fee per adult. Tenant(s) required to have renter's insurance. No Smoking!!! QUALIFICATIONS FOR APPLICANTS: Must be able to pass a background check. Combined gross monthly income at least three times the monthly rent - No prior evictions - No criminal record. Considering applicants with credit scores above 650.

Please note we cannot be held responsible for information listed on 3rd party
websites.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3288 Arapahoe St have any available units?
3288 Arapahoe St has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3288 Arapahoe St have?
Some of 3288 Arapahoe St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3288 Arapahoe St currently offering any rent specials?
3288 Arapahoe St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3288 Arapahoe St pet-friendly?
No, 3288 Arapahoe St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3288 Arapahoe St offer parking?
Yes, 3288 Arapahoe St does offer parking.
Does 3288 Arapahoe St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3288 Arapahoe St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3288 Arapahoe St have a pool?
No, 3288 Arapahoe St does not have a pool.
Does 3288 Arapahoe St have accessible units?
No, 3288 Arapahoe St does not have accessible units.
Does 3288 Arapahoe St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3288 Arapahoe St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3288 Arapahoe St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Villas on 76th
2002 W 76th Ave
Denver, CO 80221
Addison at Cherry Creek
9110 E Florida Ave
Denver, CO 80247
2020 Lawrence
2020 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80205
Detroit Terraces
1530 Detroit St
Denver, CO 80206
Ascent
8400 E Yale Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Rocket
1778 Gilpin St
Denver, CO 80218
Emerson Lofts
777 Emerson St
Denver, CO 80218
The Alcott
2424 Alcott Street
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity