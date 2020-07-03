3279 Grove St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/20e4dba086 ---- -Hardwood flooring -Two large closets -Park and library across street -West Highland 32nd Avenue and Lower Highland nightlife/dining districts within walking distance -Grocery stores within walking distance -Two large shared outdoor patio spaces -Laundry onsite Contact Us: Rio-Real Estate Leasing | Mercedez leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303.733.0487 3279 Grove Street #32 12-Month Lease $950 Rent $50 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) $400 Security Deposit $45 Application Fee (per person) $150 One-time Pet Fee for dogs Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.) $100 One-time Pet fee for cats Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) ?QUALIFICATIONS? - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. * Contact Us: Rio-Real Estate Leasing | Mercedez leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303.733.0487 Thank you very much for your time and interest!