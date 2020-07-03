All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 27 2019 at 1:45 PM

3279 Grove St

3279 Grove Street · No Longer Available
Location

3279 Grove Street, Denver, CO 80211
West Highland

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/20e4dba086 ---- -Hardwood flooring -Two large closets -Park and library across street -West Highland 32nd Avenue and Lower Highland nightlife/dining districts within walking distance -Grocery stores within walking distance -Two large shared outdoor patio spaces -Laundry onsite Contact Us: Rio-Real Estate Leasing | Mercedez leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303.733.0487 3279 Grove Street #32 12-Month Lease $950 Rent $50 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) $400 Security Deposit $45 Application Fee (per person) $150 One-time Pet Fee for dogs Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.) $100 One-time Pet fee for cats Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) ?QUALIFICATIONS? - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. * Contact Us: Rio-Real Estate Leasing | Mercedez leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303.733.0487 Thank you very much for your time and interest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3279 Grove St have any available units?
3279 Grove St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3279 Grove St have?
Some of 3279 Grove St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3279 Grove St currently offering any rent specials?
3279 Grove St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3279 Grove St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3279 Grove St is pet friendly.
Does 3279 Grove St offer parking?
No, 3279 Grove St does not offer parking.
Does 3279 Grove St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3279 Grove St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3279 Grove St have a pool?
No, 3279 Grove St does not have a pool.
Does 3279 Grove St have accessible units?
No, 3279 Grove St does not have accessible units.
Does 3279 Grove St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3279 Grove St does not have units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

