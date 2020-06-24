Amenities
3267 Blake St Unit 101 Available 04/23/19 Modern 1BD, 2BA Townhome in RiNo with Fenced Back Yard and Parking Spot - THE BASICS
RENT: $2,140
INCLUDED IN RENT: water, sewer, garbage
BEDROOMS: 1
BATHROOMS: 2 (one full, one half)
PARKING: assigned covered parking
MORE INFORMATION ON THE RINO NEIGHBORHOOD:
https://www.denver.org/about-denver/neighborhood-guides/river-north-art-district/
THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.
Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000
