Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3267 Blake St Unit 101
Last updated November 11 2019 at 9:15 PM

3267 Blake St Unit 101

3267 Blake Street · No Longer Available
Location

3267 Blake Street, Denver, CO 80205
River North Art District

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3267 Blake St Unit 101 Available 04/23/19 Modern 1BD, 2BA Townhome in RiNo with Fenced Back Yard and Parking Spot - THE BASICS

RENT: $2,140
INCLUDED IN RENT: water, sewer, garbage
BEDROOMS: 1
BATHROOMS: 2 (one full, one half)
PARKING: assigned covered parking

MORE INFORMATION ON THE RINO NEIGHBORHOOD:

https://www.denver.org/about-denver/neighborhood-guides/river-north-art-district/

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE3867947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3267 Blake St Unit 101 have any available units?
3267 Blake St Unit 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3267 Blake St Unit 101 have?
Some of 3267 Blake St Unit 101's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3267 Blake St Unit 101 currently offering any rent specials?
3267 Blake St Unit 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3267 Blake St Unit 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3267 Blake St Unit 101 is pet friendly.
Does 3267 Blake St Unit 101 offer parking?
Yes, 3267 Blake St Unit 101 offers parking.
Does 3267 Blake St Unit 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3267 Blake St Unit 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3267 Blake St Unit 101 have a pool?
No, 3267 Blake St Unit 101 does not have a pool.
Does 3267 Blake St Unit 101 have accessible units?
No, 3267 Blake St Unit 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 3267 Blake St Unit 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3267 Blake St Unit 101 has units with dishwashers.
