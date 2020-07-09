All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

3242 Alcott Street

3242 Alcott Street · No Longer Available
Location

3242 Alcott Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3242 Alcott Street Available 07/01/20 Updated Potter Highlands Home - Three bedroom, one bath home in sought after Potter Highlands neighborhood. New wood flooring, new carpet, new paint, new landscaping, even new heating and cooling systems! Open concept living room and dining room with high ceilings and the original wood trim preserve this home's 1901 charm. Two bedrooms with a full bathroom in between are located off the living area. Cute retro kitchen is spacious with plenty of cupboard storage. Upstairs is a sunny and bright third bedroom. The backyard requires zero maintenance and even has a two car garage and parking pad for additional vehicle. Steps from the restaurants on 32nd Ave and a quick stroll to renowned restaurants like Root Down and Linger. 5 minute drive downtown. Tenant responsible for utilities.

****Please be aware that we do not accept Zillows Rental Manager tool for applications. All applications must be submitted through the Fry Properties website.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5803681)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3242 Alcott Street have any available units?
3242 Alcott Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3242 Alcott Street have?
Some of 3242 Alcott Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3242 Alcott Street currently offering any rent specials?
3242 Alcott Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3242 Alcott Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3242 Alcott Street is pet friendly.
Does 3242 Alcott Street offer parking?
Yes, 3242 Alcott Street offers parking.
Does 3242 Alcott Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3242 Alcott Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3242 Alcott Street have a pool?
No, 3242 Alcott Street does not have a pool.
Does 3242 Alcott Street have accessible units?
No, 3242 Alcott Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3242 Alcott Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3242 Alcott Street does not have units with dishwashers.

