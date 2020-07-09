Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

3242 Alcott Street Available 07/01/20 Updated Potter Highlands Home - Three bedroom, one bath home in sought after Potter Highlands neighborhood. New wood flooring, new carpet, new paint, new landscaping, even new heating and cooling systems! Open concept living room and dining room with high ceilings and the original wood trim preserve this home's 1901 charm. Two bedrooms with a full bathroom in between are located off the living area. Cute retro kitchen is spacious with plenty of cupboard storage. Upstairs is a sunny and bright third bedroom. The backyard requires zero maintenance and even has a two car garage and parking pad for additional vehicle. Steps from the restaurants on 32nd Ave and a quick stroll to renowned restaurants like Root Down and Linger. 5 minute drive downtown. Tenant responsible for utilities.



****Please be aware that we do not accept Zillows Rental Manager tool for applications. All applications must be submitted through the Fry Properties website.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5803681)