Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

2 Bedroom in awesome location! - Property Id: 137087



Two bedroom condo that is located in an amazing location near tons of restaurants and bars in the heart of LoHi. Recently updated throughout with new flooring, carpet and all new appliances.

Rent includes 1 reserved parking spot and all utilities. (except internet)

Pets allowed

Contact 574-612-5342 for a showing!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/137087p

Property Id 137087



(RLNE5026878)