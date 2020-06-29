3226 Bryant St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils

3226 Bryant - Property Id: 133329



This unit is located in, by far, the hottest and most sought after neighborhood in Denver. Voted the "Coolest Neighborhood Nobody Knows About" by Westword - has now been Found. This unit is steps from shopping and 23 brand new restaurants. On top of that - you are also walking distance from the hip and trendy Highland Square on 32nd and Lowell which features several bars, restaurants and cool shops. On the other side, the new Highland Pedestrian Bridge which links this neighborhood to the 16th street mall and Downtown. This Bridge, as you will see, has created a new excitement (hence all the new restaurants) in this already great neighborhood.



This almost Loft-Like apartment is located in a large red brick Denver Square home and features hardwood floors and has exposed brick in the large living room. A large eat in kitchen with dishwasher. The large bathroom has custom ceramic tile floors and tub surround.



Private and Secluded

Private Entrance

Wood Floors Throughout

Expose Brick

