Amenities

recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Unit is a brand new remodel. New cabinets, toilets, tile, windows, carpet you name it we remodeled it. Great location in Park Hill. We will accept Section 8 vouchers if all other qualifications are met. Utilities are a flat fee of $115 a month for everything including, heat, water, sewer, trash and Electric.



(RLNE4706584)