All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3217 Raleigh St Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3217 Raleigh St Unit A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

3217 Raleigh St Unit A

3217 N Raleigh St · (720) 722-8511
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
West Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3217 N Raleigh St, Denver, CO 80212
West Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$2,697

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1763 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
3217 Raleigh St A - Property Id: 272891

This ranch style home is located only 1 Block the main street of Highland Square! Hardwoods throughout also has upgraded black kitchen appliances, with walkout patio space w/ party lights which is great for entertaining. It also has a large basement with 2 more bedrooms downstairs. This home as tons of storage and a covered car port space plus the awesome location where you can walk everywhere. Tennyson Street is also 2 blocks away with tons of bars, breweries, restaurants and shopping.

Available June 1st! We are offering this on story brick home at a discounted rate. Rent it this next month for only $2847 a month for the entire lease!

For a quicker response: Please TEXT Kevin at (720) 506-9282 with RALEIGH in the message to schedule a showing.

3217 Raleigh St Unit A
Denver Co 80212

This Home is located in, by far, the hottest and most sought after neighborhood in Denver. Voted the "Coolest Neighborhood Nobody Knows About" by Westword -- this neighborhood has now been Found.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272891
Property Id 272891

(RLNE5839531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3217 Raleigh St Unit A have any available units?
3217 Raleigh St Unit A has a unit available for $2,697 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3217 Raleigh St Unit A have?
Some of 3217 Raleigh St Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3217 Raleigh St Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
3217 Raleigh St Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3217 Raleigh St Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3217 Raleigh St Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 3217 Raleigh St Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 3217 Raleigh St Unit A does offer parking.
Does 3217 Raleigh St Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3217 Raleigh St Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3217 Raleigh St Unit A have a pool?
No, 3217 Raleigh St Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 3217 Raleigh St Unit A have accessible units?
No, 3217 Raleigh St Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 3217 Raleigh St Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3217 Raleigh St Unit A has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3217 Raleigh St Unit A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodstream Village
10050 E Harvard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Summit Ridge
8330 E Quincy Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Cadence
1920 17th St
Denver, CO 80202
2020 Lawrence
2020 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80205
Westend
3500 Rockmont Dr
Denver, CO 80202
The Wheatley
530 25th St
Denver, CO 80205
City House Apartments
1801 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Link 35
1220 35th St
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity