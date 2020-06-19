Amenities
3217 Raleigh St A - Property Id: 272891
This ranch style home is located only 1 Block the main street of Highland Square! Hardwoods throughout also has upgraded black kitchen appliances, with walkout patio space w/ party lights which is great for entertaining. It also has a large basement with 2 more bedrooms downstairs. This home as tons of storage and a covered car port space plus the awesome location where you can walk everywhere. Tennyson Street is also 2 blocks away with tons of bars, breweries, restaurants and shopping.
Available June 1st! We are offering this on story brick home at a discounted rate. Rent it this next month for only $2847 a month for the entire lease!
For a quicker response: Please TEXT Kevin at (720) 506-9282 with RALEIGH in the message to schedule a showing.
3217 Raleigh St Unit A
Denver Co 80212
This Home is located in, by far, the hottest and most sought after neighborhood in Denver. Voted the "Coolest Neighborhood Nobody Knows About" by Westword -- this neighborhood has now been Found.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272891
Property Id 272891
(RLNE5839531)