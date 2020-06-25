3213 W 25th Ave

Amenities
Spectacular 4BD, 4BA Home in Jefferson Park with Fenced Backyard and 2-Car Garage - Brand new property built in 2018 and located in one of Denver's most desirable neighborhoods. Home features an open floor plan that feels both elegant and modern. Master suite with 5-piece bathroom, plus 3 large bedrooms which have their own private bathroom. Private balcony located on the second floor in addition to a spacious a deck on the 3rd floor, perfect for grilling, relaxing, or entertaining. Enjoy being within walking distance to Jefferson Park and a variety of boutique shops and dining options. Schedule a tour @ Keyrenterdenver.com.
Youtube Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UkWpYLlTcSg&feature=youtu.be
THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
*No smoking.
*One dog is allowed
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 10% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker/Photographer: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.
Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000
(RLNE4882847)