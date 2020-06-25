3213 W 25th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking bbq/grill garage guest parking

Spectacular 4BD, 4BA Home in Jefferson Park with Fenced Backyard and 2-Car Garage - Brand new property built in 2018 and located in one of Denver's most desirable neighborhoods. Home features an open floor plan that feels both elegant and modern. Master suite with 5-piece bathroom, plus 3 large bedrooms which have their own private bathroom. Private balcony located on the second floor in addition to a spacious a deck on the 3rd floor, perfect for grilling, relaxing, or entertaining. Enjoy being within walking distance to Jefferson Park and a variety of boutique shops and dining options. Schedule a tour @ Keyrenterdenver.com.



Youtube Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UkWpYLlTcSg&feature=youtu.be



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*One dog is allowed

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 10% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker/Photographer: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



