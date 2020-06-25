All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3213 W 25th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3213 W 25th Ave
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

3213 W 25th Ave

3213 West 25th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Sloan Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3213 West 25th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Sloan Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Spectacular 4BD, 4BA Home in Jefferson Park with Fenced Backyard and 2-Car Garage - Brand new property built in 2018 and located in one of Denver's most desirable neighborhoods. Home features an open floor plan that feels both elegant and modern. Master suite with 5-piece bathroom, plus 3 large bedrooms which have their own private bathroom. Private balcony located on the second floor in addition to a spacious a deck on the 3rd floor, perfect for grilling, relaxing, or entertaining. Enjoy being within walking distance to Jefferson Park and a variety of boutique shops and dining options. Schedule a tour @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

Youtube Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UkWpYLlTcSg&feature=youtu.be

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*One dog is allowed
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 10% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker/Photographer: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4882847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3213 W 25th Ave have any available units?
3213 W 25th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3213 W 25th Ave have?
Some of 3213 W 25th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3213 W 25th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3213 W 25th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3213 W 25th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3213 W 25th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3213 W 25th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3213 W 25th Ave offers parking.
Does 3213 W 25th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3213 W 25th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3213 W 25th Ave have a pool?
No, 3213 W 25th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3213 W 25th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3213 W 25th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3213 W 25th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3213 W 25th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pembrooke on the Green
10700 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014
The Indi at Uptown Square
1950 Pennsylvania St
Denver, CO 80203
2020 Lawrence
2020 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80205
7/S Denver Haus
175 E 7th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Edge DTC
7500 E Quincy Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Pearl
636 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
The Stanley
929 Marion St
Denver, CO 80218
Lowry North
8001 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80220

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University