Denver, CO
321 W 3rd Ave
Last updated April 19 2019 at 4:13 AM

321 W 3rd Ave

321 West 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

321 West 3rd Avenue, Denver, CO 80223
Baker

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Baker Home with Modern Design elements showcased Throughout the House. Open Layout with plenty of Outdoor Space and a Private Driveway. The pictures tell it all.

3+ Bedroom, 2.5 Bath
1800+ Square Feet (2012 Full Renovation)

Main Floor
Floor to Ceiling Windows face a Southern Exposure giving Absolutely Fantastic Light.
250 Square Foot Deck built right off the Main Floor. Open the Double French Doors to enjoy a true Colorado Open Living Experience.
Kitchen has complete Open Layout with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, including Dual Zone Wine Fridge.
Main Level Half Bath.
Central Air Conditioning (Real AC, not a swamp cooler, these summers aren't getting any cooler!)
Hardwood Floors.
Solar Powered Motion Lights in Front of House.

Top Floor
Top Floor has 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths (1 Guest Bath, 1 En Suite off of Master)
Washer/Dryer on the Top Floor! (No hauling Clothes up 2 Flights of Stairs!)
Master has 2 large closets.
Other Bedrooms have good sized Closets as well.New carpeting

Basement
225+ Square Foot Finished Basement with Egress Window (Technically it's a 4th Bedroom).
Unfinished Furnace Room has tons of storage.

Outdoor
Beautiful Deck made with Composite Materials. The Pictures tell it all. Open the Double French Doors and nearly double your main floor square footage for gatherings.
Private Off-Street Driveway Will fit 2+ cars. Baker is running out of parking, not currently zoned so parking is not always available. A 2 car driveway is a rarity!
150 Square Feet of Garden Boxes (for flowers or Veggies) plus other areas for planting if you want.
Fenced-in Grass Yard.
Fenced in back Storage Area.

Terms
Pets negotiable. Great Neighbors on a Great Block in Baker. Will negotiate on rent price for longer leases.

$2900 per month rent plus $2900 deposit. 1 year lease minimum. No smoking.

www.denverrealestatemoguls.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 W 3rd Ave have any available units?
321 W 3rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 W 3rd Ave have?
Some of 321 W 3rd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 W 3rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
321 W 3rd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 W 3rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 321 W 3rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 321 W 3rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 321 W 3rd Ave does offer parking.
Does 321 W 3rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 321 W 3rd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 W 3rd Ave have a pool?
No, 321 W 3rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 321 W 3rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 321 W 3rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 321 W 3rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 W 3rd Ave has units with dishwashers.
