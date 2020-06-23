321 W 3rd Ave

Amenities

Gorgeous Baker Home with Modern Design elements showcased Throughout the House. Open Layout with plenty of Outdoor Space and a Private Driveway. The pictures tell it all.



3+ Bedroom, 2.5 Bath

1800+ Square Feet (2012 Full Renovation)



Main Floor

Floor to Ceiling Windows face a Southern Exposure giving Absolutely Fantastic Light.

250 Square Foot Deck built right off the Main Floor. Open the Double French Doors to enjoy a true Colorado Open Living Experience.

Kitchen has complete Open Layout with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, including Dual Zone Wine Fridge.

Main Level Half Bath.

Central Air Conditioning (Real AC, not a swamp cooler, these summers aren't getting any cooler!)

Hardwood Floors.

Solar Powered Motion Lights in Front of House.



Top Floor

Top Floor has 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths (1 Guest Bath, 1 En Suite off of Master)

Washer/Dryer on the Top Floor! (No hauling Clothes up 2 Flights of Stairs!)

Master has 2 large closets.

Other Bedrooms have good sized Closets as well.New carpeting



Basement

225+ Square Foot Finished Basement with Egress Window (Technically it's a 4th Bedroom).

Unfinished Furnace Room has tons of storage.



Outdoor

Beautiful Deck made with Composite Materials. The Pictures tell it all. Open the Double French Doors and nearly double your main floor square footage for gatherings.

Private Off-Street Driveway Will fit 2+ cars. Baker is running out of parking, not currently zoned so parking is not always available. A 2 car driveway is a rarity!

150 Square Feet of Garden Boxes (for flowers or Veggies) plus other areas for planting if you want.

Fenced-in Grass Yard.

Fenced in back Storage Area.



Terms

Pets negotiable. Great Neighbors on a Great Block in Baker. Will negotiate on rent price for longer leases.



$2900 per month rent plus $2900 deposit. 1 year lease minimum. No smoking.



