3206 W 19th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fully Furnished Executive Townhouse - Property Id: 158084



Fully furnished, 3BR/2.5BA/1737SF custom townhome with open concept and high-end finishes available now with flexible lease terms. We're looking for a one to six month lease to start 11/1/2019, rent for November and December is $3300 per month, January through April is $3500 per month. Longer leases will be considered, furnished or unfurnished. Great location, walk to Sloan's Lake and close to Broncos Stadium with incredible views of downtown, Pikes Peak and the Front Range. The main floor has hardwood floors throughout the great room with gas fireplace, half bath, laundry room with washer and dryer, office nook and a kitchen with Quartz counters, SS appliances, kitchen island with bar stools and pantry. Upstairs is the Master Suite with King bed, second bedroom with Queen, third bedroom with two twin beds and a full bathroom. Features include vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, attached oversized two car heated garage, front porch, patio and rooftop deck.

