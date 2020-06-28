All apartments in Denver
Last updated November 4 2019

3206 W 19th Ave

3206 West 19th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3206 West 19th Avenue, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fully Furnished Executive Townhouse - Property Id: 158084

Fully furnished, 3BR/2.5BA/1737SF custom townhome with open concept and high-end finishes available now with flexible lease terms. We're looking for a one to six month lease to start 11/1/2019, rent for November and December is $3300 per month, January through April is $3500 per month. Longer leases will be considered, furnished or unfurnished. Great location, walk to Sloan's Lake and close to Broncos Stadium with incredible views of downtown, Pikes Peak and the Front Range. The main floor has hardwood floors throughout the great room with gas fireplace, half bath, laundry room with washer and dryer, office nook and a kitchen with Quartz counters, SS appliances, kitchen island with bar stools and pantry. Upstairs is the Master Suite with King bed, second bedroom with Queen, third bedroom with two twin beds and a full bathroom. Features include vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, attached oversized two car heated garage, front porch, patio and rooftop deck.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/158084p
Property Id 158084

(RLNE5160837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3206 W 19th Ave have any available units?
3206 W 19th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3206 W 19th Ave have?
Some of 3206 W 19th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3206 W 19th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3206 W 19th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3206 W 19th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3206 W 19th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3206 W 19th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3206 W 19th Ave offers parking.
Does 3206 W 19th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3206 W 19th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3206 W 19th Ave have a pool?
No, 3206 W 19th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3206 W 19th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3206 W 19th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3206 W 19th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3206 W 19th Ave has units with dishwashers.
