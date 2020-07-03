All apartments in Denver
3170 W 36th Ave

3170 West 36th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3170 West 36th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
West Highland

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3170 W 36th Ave Available 06/05/20 Updated Brick Ranch in the Heart of the Highlands (NW Denver) - Old fashioned charm remains in most of this bungalow! Pine floors in the most of the home, wood trim, a decorative fireplace. The kitchen has updated cabinets & counters. There is an unfinished basement that is used for laundry and storage. Large, level yard.

Tenant pays all utilities and places in own name with provider.

Lease dates: 6/5/2020-5/31/2021

Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com t

We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home
Fast and Easy!!

All square footage's are approximate
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

(RLNE5803408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3170 W 36th Ave have any available units?
3170 W 36th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 3170 W 36th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3170 W 36th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3170 W 36th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3170 W 36th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3170 W 36th Ave offer parking?
No, 3170 W 36th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3170 W 36th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3170 W 36th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3170 W 36th Ave have a pool?
No, 3170 W 36th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3170 W 36th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3170 W 36th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3170 W 36th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3170 W 36th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3170 W 36th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3170 W 36th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

