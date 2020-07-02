All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3125 W Center Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3125 W Center Ave
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

3125 W Center Ave

3125 West Center Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Westwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3125 West Center Avenue, Denver, CO 80219
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 12/01/19 3125 W Center Ave - Property Id: 160675

4 Bedroom/2 Bath Duplex Property Available December 1st 2019!!

Duplex front unit is close to the Broncos Stadium
Light remodeling and updates will be done once tenant leaves
1,556 Sq/Ft
Front unit with own yard
Trash and Water is included
$1,800/Month
Deposit is $1,800
Washer & Dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, and gas range included
Pets allowed with deposit

**Tenants must have good credit. Background reports will be ran. 1 year or more lease signed with deposit before move in.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/160675p
Property Id 160675

(RLNE5174361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3125 W Center Ave have any available units?
3125 W Center Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3125 W Center Ave have?
Some of 3125 W Center Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3125 W Center Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3125 W Center Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3125 W Center Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3125 W Center Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3125 W Center Ave offer parking?
No, 3125 W Center Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3125 W Center Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3125 W Center Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3125 W Center Ave have a pool?
No, 3125 W Center Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3125 W Center Ave have accessible units?
No, 3125 W Center Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3125 W Center Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3125 W Center Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Concord House
1220 North Emerson Street
Denver, CO 80218
Dylan
3201 Brighton Blvd
Denver, CO 80216
The Lodge Apartment Homes
4697 E Louisiana Ave
Denver, CO 80246
2020 Lawrence
2020 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80205
Vantage Point
1105 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246
Pilot House
8155 E Fairmount Dr
Denver, CO 80230
South Josephine Apartments
2085 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
Three Gables
2475 S Vine St
Denver, CO 80210

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University