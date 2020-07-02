Amenities

Available 12/01/19 3125 W Center Ave - Property Id: 160675



4 Bedroom/2 Bath Duplex Property Available December 1st 2019!!



Duplex front unit is close to the Broncos Stadium

Light remodeling and updates will be done once tenant leaves

1,556 Sq/Ft

Front unit with own yard

Trash and Water is included

$1,800/Month

Deposit is $1,800

Washer & Dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, and gas range included

Pets allowed with deposit



**Tenants must have good credit. Background reports will be ran. 1 year or more lease signed with deposit before move in.

