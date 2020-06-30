All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

3116 Gilpin St

3116 Gilpin Street · No Longer Available
Location

3116 Gilpin Street, Denver, CO 80205
Whittier

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
**MOVE IN INCENTIVE!! Stunning 3 BR 3 bath condo with FANTASTIC views and attached garage - FIRST MONTH FREE RENT!! Move in ready, enjoy this beautiful weather on these great outdoor spaces!

Gorgeous hardwood floors in this beautiful condo with 3rd floor deck to view our majestic Rocky Mountains. Bonus room with wet bar for entertaining. 3 bedrooms and 3 baths, stainless steel appliances with eat in kitchen. Stackable washer and dryer included. Located on a Greenbelt, perfect for those evening walks!

Created by the award winning architect Michael Noda of NEO Studio, these townhomes at 31st and Gilpin Street create a striking blend of contemporary design, spacious outdoor patios, and some of the best city and mountain views Denver has to offer. It's a lifestyle you deserve, all on the front porch of RiNO. Featuring European kitchens, stainless steel appliances, concrete and white oak floors, 10 foot ceilings, and premium window packages to maximize natural light. Nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac and just blocks away from some of RiNOs best restaurants, bars, shops, and businesses, Monocle strikes the perfect balance between proximity and tranquility.

Dogs are welcome with a non-refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent.

Tenant pays electric and gas. Water, sewer and trash included with rent.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5615442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3116 Gilpin St have any available units?
3116 Gilpin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3116 Gilpin St have?
Some of 3116 Gilpin St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3116 Gilpin St currently offering any rent specials?
3116 Gilpin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3116 Gilpin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3116 Gilpin St is pet friendly.
Does 3116 Gilpin St offer parking?
Yes, 3116 Gilpin St offers parking.
Does 3116 Gilpin St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3116 Gilpin St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3116 Gilpin St have a pool?
No, 3116 Gilpin St does not have a pool.
Does 3116 Gilpin St have accessible units?
No, 3116 Gilpin St does not have accessible units.
Does 3116 Gilpin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3116 Gilpin St does not have units with dishwashers.

