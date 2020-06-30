3116 Gilpin St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

**MOVE IN INCENTIVE!! Stunning 3 BR 3 bath condo with FANTASTIC views and attached garage - FIRST MONTH FREE RENT!! Move in ready, enjoy this beautiful weather on these great outdoor spaces!



Gorgeous hardwood floors in this beautiful condo with 3rd floor deck to view our majestic Rocky Mountains. Bonus room with wet bar for entertaining. 3 bedrooms and 3 baths, stainless steel appliances with eat in kitchen. Stackable washer and dryer included. Located on a Greenbelt, perfect for those evening walks!



Created by the award winning architect Michael Noda of NEO Studio, these townhomes at 31st and Gilpin Street create a striking blend of contemporary design, spacious outdoor patios, and some of the best city and mountain views Denver has to offer. It's a lifestyle you deserve, all on the front porch of RiNO. Featuring European kitchens, stainless steel appliances, concrete and white oak floors, 10 foot ceilings, and premium window packages to maximize natural light. Nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac and just blocks away from some of RiNOs best restaurants, bars, shops, and businesses, Monocle strikes the perfect balance between proximity and tranquility.



Dogs are welcome with a non-refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent.



Tenant pays electric and gas. Water, sewer and trash included with rent.



No Cats Allowed



