Last updated May 23 2019

3073 Birch Street

3073 Birch Street · No Longer Available
Location

3073 Birch Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

*** MOVE IN AND GET $500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!! ***

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Park Hill will welcome you with 1,113 square feet of living space!

The beautiful large cook's kitchen comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this home include large living and dining areas, hardwood floors throughout, swamp cooler, ceiling fans, and a washer and dryer on main floor. Parking for this property is on street parking. Please note, the garage is not included.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, the huge fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as City Park, Denver Zoo, and Park Hill Branch Library. Also nearby are Natural History Museum, Museum of Nature and Science, BlueFin Sushi, Four Friends Kitchen, Cherry Creek Shopping Center, Northfield Shopping, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70, I-25, Light Rail, and Park N Ride.

Nearby schools include Park Hill Elementary School, Smiley Middle School, East High School, and The Denver School of Arts.

1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet fee.

Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

