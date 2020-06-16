3065 South Flamingo Way

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities accepts section 8 garage

Neat University Hills bungalow with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 car attached garage. A large kitchen with a wood burning stove to make everything so warm and cozy. All appliances including full-sized washer and dryer. Large back yard with fence. Wood floors. Great location. Approximately 1200 finished square feet with addition on back of house. 5 minutes to University Hills 10 minutes to I25 and DTC. Must have mid 600s or higher credit score, monthly income three times amount of rent. At this time not accepting section 8 vouchers. To learn more please email Connie with Heartstone Properties LLC or call at (303) 796-1248. ext103