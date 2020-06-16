All apartments in Denver
/
Denver, CO
/
3065 South Flamingo Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3065 South Flamingo Way

3065 South Flamingo Way · No Longer Available
Location

3065 South Flamingo Way, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Neat University Hills bungalow with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 car attached garage. A large kitchen with a wood burning stove to make everything so warm and cozy. All appliances including full-sized washer and dryer. Large back yard with fence. Wood floors. Great location. Approximately 1200 finished square feet with addition on back of house. 5 minutes to University Hills 10 minutes to I25 and DTC. Must have mid 600s or higher credit score, monthly income three times amount of rent. At this time not accepting section 8 vouchers. To learn more please email Connie with Heartstone Properties LLC or call at (303) 796-1248. ext103

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3065 South Flamingo Way have any available units?
3065 South Flamingo Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3065 South Flamingo Way have?
Some of 3065 South Flamingo Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3065 South Flamingo Way currently offering any rent specials?
3065 South Flamingo Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3065 South Flamingo Way pet-friendly?
No, 3065 South Flamingo Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3065 South Flamingo Way offer parking?
Yes, 3065 South Flamingo Way does offer parking.
Does 3065 South Flamingo Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3065 South Flamingo Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3065 South Flamingo Way have a pool?
No, 3065 South Flamingo Way does not have a pool.
Does 3065 South Flamingo Way have accessible units?
No, 3065 South Flamingo Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3065 South Flamingo Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3065 South Flamingo Way does not have units with dishwashers.
