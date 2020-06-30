All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:08 AM

3046 W 36th Avenue

3046 West 36th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3046 West 36th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
West Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful Denver Ranch house with finished basement. UPDATED kitchen and appliances. Family Room with skylights, ceiling fans, carpet and built in grill. Hardwood flooring in kitchen, living room, dining room, two main floor bedrooms. Finished basement includes 3rd Bedroom, Game Room, Rec Room and Utility Room. Washer and Dryer included 'as-is' Built in cedar benches are in Rec Room and pool table is included in Game Room. MUST SEE HOUSE!!! Small fenced yard with beautiful rose garden. Sprinkler system, double pane windows. Detached 2 car garage. NO SMOKING. Small dog okay w/ $500 Deposit. LAWN CARE PROVIDED. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3046 W 36th Avenue have any available units?
3046 W 36th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3046 W 36th Avenue have?
Some of 3046 W 36th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3046 W 36th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3046 W 36th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3046 W 36th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3046 W 36th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3046 W 36th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3046 W 36th Avenue offers parking.
Does 3046 W 36th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3046 W 36th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3046 W 36th Avenue have a pool?
No, 3046 W 36th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3046 W 36th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3046 W 36th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3046 W 36th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3046 W 36th Avenue has units with dishwashers.

