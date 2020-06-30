3046 W 36th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly game room parking pool table bbq/grill garage

Beautiful Denver Ranch house with finished basement. UPDATED kitchen and appliances. Family Room with skylights, ceiling fans, carpet and built in grill. Hardwood flooring in kitchen, living room, dining room, two main floor bedrooms. Finished basement includes 3rd Bedroom, Game Room, Rec Room and Utility Room. Washer and Dryer included 'as-is' Built in cedar benches are in Rec Room and pool table is included in Game Room. MUST SEE HOUSE!!! Small fenced yard with beautiful rose garden. Sprinkler system, double pane windows. Detached 2 car garage. NO SMOKING. Small dog okay w/ $500 Deposit. LAWN CARE PROVIDED. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.