3035 N Marion Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage internet access

Updated! Close to Downtown and Light Rail! 84 Walk Score! - VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!



HIGHLIGHTS: Light & bright with open layout, granite counters, hardwood floors, gas range, ensuite master and upper floor laundry. 4th bedroom is small and more suitable for an office.



AWESOME LOCATION: Right around the block from Light Rail. 5 Minutes from downtown, near some of Denver's top restaurants, 84 Walk Score, walk to Fuller Dog Park!



ASSIGNED SCHOOLS: Gilpin Elementary, Bruce Randolph, Manual. NEARBY SCHOOLS: The Goddard School, Bright Horizons Montessori.



NEED TO KNOW: First month's rent + 1 month's deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. Pets welcome. $350 non-refundable pet fee per pet. No more than 2 dogs. All dogs must be 1yrs or older and house trained. $20 per pet registration required upon applying. Tenants responsible for Xcel (Gas/Electric), water, cable, internet, basic yard care, and snow removal.



(RLNE5669290)