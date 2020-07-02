All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 3 2020 at 10:38 AM

3035 N Marion Street

3035 Marion Street · No Longer Available
Location

3035 Marion Street, Denver, CO 80205
Whittier

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
internet access
Updated! Close to Downtown and Light Rail! 84 Walk Score! - VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!

HIGHLIGHTS: Light & bright with open layout, granite counters, hardwood floors, gas range, ensuite master and upper floor laundry. 4th bedroom is small and more suitable for an office.

AWESOME LOCATION: Right around the block from Light Rail. 5 Minutes from downtown, near some of Denver's top restaurants, 84 Walk Score, walk to Fuller Dog Park!

ASSIGNED SCHOOLS: Gilpin Elementary, Bruce Randolph, Manual. NEARBY SCHOOLS: The Goddard School, Bright Horizons Montessori.

NEED TO KNOW: First month's rent + 1 month's deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. Pets welcome. $350 non-refundable pet fee per pet. No more than 2 dogs. All dogs must be 1yrs or older and house trained. $20 per pet registration required upon applying. Tenants responsible for Xcel (Gas/Electric), water, cable, internet, basic yard care, and snow removal.

(RLNE5669290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3035 N Marion Street have any available units?
3035 N Marion Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3035 N Marion Street have?
Some of 3035 N Marion Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3035 N Marion Street currently offering any rent specials?
3035 N Marion Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3035 N Marion Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3035 N Marion Street is pet friendly.
Does 3035 N Marion Street offer parking?
Yes, 3035 N Marion Street offers parking.
Does 3035 N Marion Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3035 N Marion Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3035 N Marion Street have a pool?
No, 3035 N Marion Street does not have a pool.
Does 3035 N Marion Street have accessible units?
No, 3035 N Marion Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3035 N Marion Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3035 N Marion Street does not have units with dishwashers.

