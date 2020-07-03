3033 Blake Street #116

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pet friendly

1 Bedroom Loft at the Rail Yards in RiNo! - Awesome 1 Bedroom 1.5 bathroom loft in the heart of RiNo, Tons natural light from the south facing windows, Updated with professional appliances, concrete floors, exposed brick and soaring ceilings. Secured building with reserved parking spot. Across the street from The Preservery and Blue Sparrow coffee. One of the most vibrant and trendy areas in Downtown.



AVAILABLE: Now

RENT: $1,900

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,900

BEDROOMS: 1

BATHROOMS: 1.5

PARKING: 1 off street reserved space

PETS: Up to 1 small dog only. Conditions, restrictions, additional fees and additional rent apply.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash/Water



RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.



Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.



Please see our rental criteria and disclosures at highpointpm.com/apply-online/ before scheduling a showing to ensure all applicants meet the rental criteria.



All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change. Leased exclusively by HighPoint Property Management. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement. Equal Housing Opportunity.



highpointpm.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5363099)