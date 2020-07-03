All apartments in Denver
Last updated December 22 2019

3033 Blake Street #116

3033 Blake Street · No Longer Available
Location

3033 Blake Street, Denver, CO 80205
River North Art District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
1 Bedroom Loft at the Rail Yards in RiNo! - Awesome 1 Bedroom 1.5 bathroom loft in the heart of RiNo, Tons natural light from the south facing windows, Updated with professional appliances, concrete floors, exposed brick and soaring ceilings. Secured building with reserved parking spot. Across the street from The Preservery and Blue Sparrow coffee. One of the most vibrant and trendy areas in Downtown.

AVAILABLE: Now
RENT: $1,900
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,900
BEDROOMS: 1
BATHROOMS: 1.5
PARKING: 1 off street reserved space
PETS: Up to 1 small dog only. Conditions, restrictions, additional fees and additional rent apply.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash/Water

RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.

Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.

Please see our rental criteria and disclosures at highpointpm.com/apply-online/ before scheduling a showing to ensure all applicants meet the rental criteria.

All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change. Leased exclusively by HighPoint Property Management. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement. Equal Housing Opportunity.

highpointpm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5363099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3033 Blake Street #116 have any available units?
3033 Blake Street #116 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3033 Blake Street #116 have?
Some of 3033 Blake Street #116's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3033 Blake Street #116 currently offering any rent specials?
3033 Blake Street #116 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3033 Blake Street #116 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3033 Blake Street #116 is pet friendly.
Does 3033 Blake Street #116 offer parking?
Yes, 3033 Blake Street #116 offers parking.
Does 3033 Blake Street #116 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3033 Blake Street #116 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3033 Blake Street #116 have a pool?
No, 3033 Blake Street #116 does not have a pool.
Does 3033 Blake Street #116 have accessible units?
No, 3033 Blake Street #116 does not have accessible units.
Does 3033 Blake Street #116 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3033 Blake Street #116 has units with dishwashers.

