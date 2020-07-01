3030 N Steele St

Amenities
Terrific beautiful renovated top to bottom single-family, ranch-style home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This hone offers new everything including a modern new kitchen with access to the back yard, SS appliances, new cabinetry and a built in kitchen eating area. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and plenty of room for a king size bed. Two additional bedrooms for study etc. There is a washer/dryer included. The Spacious fenced back yard is ideal for kids and pets, or for entertaining friends and family! Home is 1 block to Denver RTD, 1 mile to Light Rail/Train to Plane, 4 blocks to Denver City Park Golf Course, and less than 1 mile to to the Denver Zoo and Museum of Nature and Science!