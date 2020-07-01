All apartments in Denver
Location

3030 Steele Street, Denver, CO 80205
Skyland

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Terrific beautiful renovated top to bottom single-family, ranch-style home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This hone offers new everything including a modern new kitchen with access to the back yard, SS appliances, new cabinetry and a built in kitchen eating area. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and plenty of room for a king size bed. Two additional bedrooms for study etc. There is a washer/dryer included. The Spacious fenced back yard is ideal for kids and pets, or for entertaining friends and family! Home is 1 block to Denver RTD, 1 mile to Light Rail/Train to Plane, 4 blocks to Denver City Park Golf Course, and less than 1 mile to to the Denver Zoo and Museum of Nature and Science!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3030 N Steele St have any available units?
3030 N Steele St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3030 N Steele St have?
Some of 3030 N Steele St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3030 N Steele St currently offering any rent specials?
3030 N Steele St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 N Steele St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3030 N Steele St is pet friendly.
Does 3030 N Steele St offer parking?
No, 3030 N Steele St does not offer parking.
Does 3030 N Steele St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3030 N Steele St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 N Steele St have a pool?
No, 3030 N Steele St does not have a pool.
Does 3030 N Steele St have accessible units?
No, 3030 N Steele St does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 N Steele St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3030 N Steele St does not have units with dishwashers.

