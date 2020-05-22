All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

3030 N. Downing St Unit F

3030 Downing Street · No Longer Available
Location

3030 Downing Street, Denver, CO 80205
Whittier

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
Updated, Private, and Unique Downtown Loft! - This ultra private 1 bed, 1 bath loft has been recently updated inside with brand new stove, refrigerator, flooring, and paint. Light and bright! New paint throughout, brand new, easy care laminate flooring throughout with new carpet in the spacious bedroom. Large, oversized closet in master bedroom! The bathroom is nicely sized for your convienience and comfort and also has additional storage closet for extra shoes, etc. MUST SEE ~ private, bright, sunny deck off the living room! Perfect for relaxing after a long day, or sipping coffee and reading the morning news! Offered at $1400/mo with additional $1400 Security Deposit. This property is really set apart because of its unique character. Utilities are $75/mo flat fee for Water, Gas, and Electric. Trash is included as well as one parking space.

Location, Location, Location! Direct access to the light rail at the 30th & Downing location right across the street! Very comfortable and easy living close to downtown and the popular RiNo District. Minutes to the heart of Downtown!

Sorry no pets allowed. Might consider one cat on a case by case basis.

This property is managed by a professional and responsible management company. Tenants will have online access to submit 24/7 maintenance requests and the convenience of online rent payments.

Contact us today for a showing!

Beacon Property Management
303-347-0975
ext 101 - Kerri
ext 106 - Cameron

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5598876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3030 N. Downing St Unit F have any available units?
3030 N. Downing St Unit F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3030 N. Downing St Unit F have?
Some of 3030 N. Downing St Unit F's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3030 N. Downing St Unit F currently offering any rent specials?
3030 N. Downing St Unit F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 N. Downing St Unit F pet-friendly?
Yes, 3030 N. Downing St Unit F is pet friendly.
Does 3030 N. Downing St Unit F offer parking?
Yes, 3030 N. Downing St Unit F offers parking.
Does 3030 N. Downing St Unit F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3030 N. Downing St Unit F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 N. Downing St Unit F have a pool?
No, 3030 N. Downing St Unit F does not have a pool.
Does 3030 N. Downing St Unit F have accessible units?
No, 3030 N. Downing St Unit F does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 N. Downing St Unit F have units with dishwashers?
No, 3030 N. Downing St Unit F does not have units with dishwashers.

