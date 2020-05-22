3030 N. Downing St Unit F

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance

Updated, Private, and Unique Downtown Loft! - This ultra private 1 bed, 1 bath loft has been recently updated inside with brand new stove, refrigerator, flooring, and paint. Light and bright! New paint throughout, brand new, easy care laminate flooring throughout with new carpet in the spacious bedroom. Large, oversized closet in master bedroom! The bathroom is nicely sized for your convienience and comfort and also has additional storage closet for extra shoes, etc. MUST SEE ~ private, bright, sunny deck off the living room! Perfect for relaxing after a long day, or sipping coffee and reading the morning news! Offered at $1400/mo with additional $1400 Security Deposit. This property is really set apart because of its unique character. Utilities are $75/mo flat fee for Water, Gas, and Electric. Trash is included as well as one parking space.



Location, Location, Location! Direct access to the light rail at the 30th & Downing location right across the street! Very comfortable and easy living close to downtown and the popular RiNo District. Minutes to the heart of Downtown!



Sorry no pets allowed. Might consider one cat on a case by case basis.



This property is managed by a professional and responsible management company. Tenants will have online access to submit 24/7 maintenance requests and the convenience of online rent payments.



Contact us today for a showing!



Beacon Property Management

303-347-0975

ext 101 - Kerri

ext 106 - Cameron



(RLNE5598876)