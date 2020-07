Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3028 Quitman St Available 11/01/19 Cool Highlands Townhome Just One Block off 32nd - Brick townhome in the thriving community of W. Highlands. Renovated kitchen, granite counters, stainless appliances, new HE washer/dryer, private backyard & radiant floors. Walking distance to 32nd and Lowell, Sloans Lake and Tennyson. Comes partially furnished with thoughtful built-in's designed for the space. One-car garage, pet friendly.



