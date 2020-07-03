All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 6 2019 at 1:26 PM

3014 N High St

3014 North High Street · No Longer Available
Location

3014 North High Street, Denver, CO 80205
Whittier

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b7aa8f2044 ----
This brand new build in Denver\'s desirable Whittier Neighborhood is a short jaunt to Downtown Denver, City Park, I70, parks, recreation, breweries, shopping and schools. Great open floor plan kitchen and great room with a cool mud room closet off the back patio entrance. Main level bedroom could also be used as an office or den. Upstairs includes the remaining 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with Jack and Jill sinks, laundry room, Master Suite featuring walk in closet and walk in shower. Plenty of storage in the full unfinished basement. Washer and Dryer included, property does have Air Conditioning.

Trash service included with rent, Tenant responsible for all other utilities and lawn care. No Smoking, Dog friendly, No cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Move In Admin fee due prior to occupancy.

*Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com
Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites

A/C
Off Street Parking
Walk In Closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3014 N High St have any available units?
3014 N High St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3014 N High St have?
Some of 3014 N High St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3014 N High St currently offering any rent specials?
3014 N High St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3014 N High St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3014 N High St is pet friendly.
Does 3014 N High St offer parking?
Yes, 3014 N High St offers parking.
Does 3014 N High St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3014 N High St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3014 N High St have a pool?
No, 3014 N High St does not have a pool.
Does 3014 N High St have accessible units?
No, 3014 N High St does not have accessible units.
Does 3014 N High St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3014 N High St does not have units with dishwashers.

