3014 N High St

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed pet friendly

This brand new build in Denver\'s desirable Whittier Neighborhood is a short jaunt to Downtown Denver, City Park, I70, parks, recreation, breweries, shopping and schools. Great open floor plan kitchen and great room with a cool mud room closet off the back patio entrance. Main level bedroom could also be used as an office or den. Upstairs includes the remaining 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with Jack and Jill sinks, laundry room, Master Suite featuring walk in closet and walk in shower. Plenty of storage in the full unfinished basement. Washer and Dryer included, property does have Air Conditioning.



Trash service included with rent, Tenant responsible for all other utilities and lawn care. No Smoking, Dog friendly, No cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Move In Admin fee due prior to occupancy.



*Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



