Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Three Bedroom 2.5 Bath Ranch Home in Cherry Hills Heights Neighborhood! - 2999 E. Floyd Drive is a spacious 1978 s.f. 3 bed/3 bath home located in the award winning Slavens school district. Only one mile from Wellshire Golf Club and minutes away from your favorite shops and restaurants. Closest major intersection University Blvd and E. Hampden Ave.



The home features: tiled threshold with a coat closet, large living room with wood burning fireplace, dining room, spacious gourmet kitchen with gas stove, Subzero refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, microwave/convection oven, two sinks with commercial disposals, granite counter tops, lots of cabinet space and a built in desk area. Just off of the kitchen is a 3/4 bath, laundry room with utility sink and additional storage. Main hallway includes two nice size guest bedrooms, full guest bathroom, master bedroom with 3/4 master bathroom and hardwood flooring. Attached 2 car garage, central air/heat with brand new A/C unit, covered patio, fenced backyard with garden area, Large front yard with sprinkler system.



Rent: $3195, Security Deposit: $2500(wac), 9 or 18 month lease term. $40.00 application fee per applicant 18 years of age. Pet friendly with an additional $100 deposit and additional $50 a month per pet.

Tenant pays all utilities.



To schedule a showing please go to www.atsmithco.com click on the properties for rent tab, find this property, click on view details and fill out the contact us information. An email and or text message will be sent to you with additional information regarding showing times. If you do not receive an email in 24 hours please check your spam or junk file.

Questions you may contact Crystal Sierra 720-880-8798.



(RLNE2456860)