Last updated November 28 2019 at 10:06 PM

2999 E. Floyd Drive

2999 E Floyd Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2999 E Floyd Dr, Denver, CO 80210
Wellshire

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Three Bedroom 2.5 Bath Ranch Home in Cherry Hills Heights Neighborhood! - 2999 E. Floyd Drive is a spacious 1978 s.f. 3 bed/3 bath home located in the award winning Slavens school district. Only one mile from Wellshire Golf Club and minutes away from your favorite shops and restaurants. Closest major intersection University Blvd and E. Hampden Ave.

The home features: tiled threshold with a coat closet, large living room with wood burning fireplace, dining room, spacious gourmet kitchen with gas stove, Subzero refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, microwave/convection oven, two sinks with commercial disposals, granite counter tops, lots of cabinet space and a built in desk area. Just off of the kitchen is a 3/4 bath, laundry room with utility sink and additional storage. Main hallway includes two nice size guest bedrooms, full guest bathroom, master bedroom with 3/4 master bathroom and hardwood flooring. Attached 2 car garage, central air/heat with brand new A/C unit, covered patio, fenced backyard with garden area, Large front yard with sprinkler system.

Rent: $3195, Security Deposit: $2500(wac), 9 or 18 month lease term. $40.00 application fee per applicant 18 years of age. Pet friendly with an additional $100 deposit and additional $50 a month per pet.
Tenant pays all utilities.

To schedule a showing please go to www.atsmithco.com click on the properties for rent tab, find this property, click on view details and fill out the contact us information. An email and or text message will be sent to you with additional information regarding showing times. If you do not receive an email in 24 hours please check your spam or junk file.
Questions you may contact Crystal Sierra 720-880-8798.

(RLNE2456860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2999 E. Floyd Drive have any available units?
2999 E. Floyd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2999 E. Floyd Drive have?
Some of 2999 E. Floyd Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2999 E. Floyd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2999 E. Floyd Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2999 E. Floyd Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2999 E. Floyd Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2999 E. Floyd Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2999 E. Floyd Drive offers parking.
Does 2999 E. Floyd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2999 E. Floyd Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2999 E. Floyd Drive have a pool?
No, 2999 E. Floyd Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2999 E. Floyd Drive have accessible units?
No, 2999 E. Floyd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2999 E. Floyd Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2999 E. Floyd Drive has units with dishwashers.
