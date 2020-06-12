2960 Inca Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo in Watertower Lofts will welcome you with 1,018 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, and an island. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and a storage closet. Parking for this property is an reserved parking spot in a garage.



Enjoy wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, South Platte River, Coors Field, and King Soopers. Also nearby is Union Station, LODO, 16th Street Mall and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and Speer Blvd.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, gas, and trash.



