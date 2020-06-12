All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2960 Inca Street

2960 North Inca Street · No Longer Available
Location

2960 North Inca Street, Denver, CO 80202
Five Points

Amenities

This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo in Watertower Lofts will welcome you with 1,018 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, and an island. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and a storage closet. Parking for this property is an reserved parking spot in a garage.

Enjoy wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, South Platte River, Coors Field, and King Soopers. Also nearby is Union Station, LODO, 16th Street Mall and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and Speer Blvd.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, gas, and trash.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2960 Inca Street have any available units?
2960 Inca Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2960 Inca Street have?
Some of 2960 Inca Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2960 Inca Street currently offering any rent specials?
2960 Inca Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2960 Inca Street pet-friendly?
No, 2960 Inca Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2960 Inca Street offer parking?
Yes, 2960 Inca Street does offer parking.
Does 2960 Inca Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2960 Inca Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2960 Inca Street have a pool?
No, 2960 Inca Street does not have a pool.
Does 2960 Inca Street have accessible units?
No, 2960 Inca Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2960 Inca Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2960 Inca Street does not have units with dishwashers.
