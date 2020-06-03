All apartments in Denver
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:26 PM

2944 S Ingalls Way

2944 South Ingalls Way · No Longer Available
Location

2944 South Ingalls Way, Denver, CO 80227
Bear Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
online portal
pet friendly
2944 S Ingalls Way Available 11/16/19 Premier 4BD, 3BA Bear Valley Home with Garage Parking, Upgraded Appliances and Private Backyard. - Completely updated Lakewood single family home. Enjoy the luxury of space with this large tri-level home, which features a sun room right off the kitchen, a balcony in the master suite, and an expansive private backyard. The main level and top floor boast beautiful hardwood floors, with spectacular natural sunlight. Schedule a showing today at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $50 monthly fee for water, sewer, and trash.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5210469)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2944 S Ingalls Way have any available units?
2944 S Ingalls Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2944 S Ingalls Way have?
Some of 2944 S Ingalls Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2944 S Ingalls Way currently offering any rent specials?
2944 S Ingalls Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2944 S Ingalls Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2944 S Ingalls Way is pet friendly.
Does 2944 S Ingalls Way offer parking?
Yes, 2944 S Ingalls Way offers parking.
Does 2944 S Ingalls Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2944 S Ingalls Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2944 S Ingalls Way have a pool?
No, 2944 S Ingalls Way does not have a pool.
Does 2944 S Ingalls Way have accessible units?
No, 2944 S Ingalls Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2944 S Ingalls Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2944 S Ingalls Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
