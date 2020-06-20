2938 Birch St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This lovely, newly painted 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house has main has hardwood floors in bedrooms, living room, and dining with brand new tile in kitchen and bath. There is also a family room, 2nd full bathroom, laundry room, and plenty of storage in the (mostly) finished basement. Don't miss the great backyard, garage parking and convenient location, right in Park Hill and just a short walk from City Park. Call Pam @ 720-201-2727 for showings or Peaks to Plains Property Management 303-221-7772 or go to our website at RentDenverNow.com Dog allowed no cats