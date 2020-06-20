All apartments in Denver
2938 Birch St

2938 Birch Street · No Longer Available
Location

2938 Birch Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This lovely, newly painted 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house has main has hardwood floors in bedrooms, living room, and dining with brand new tile in kitchen and bath. There is also a family room, 2nd full bathroom, laundry room, and plenty of storage in the (mostly) finished basement. Don't miss the great backyard, garage parking and convenient location, right in Park Hill and just a short walk from City Park. Call Pam @ 720-201-2727 for showings or Peaks to Plains Property Management 303-221-7772 or go to our website at RentDenverNow.com Dog allowed no cats

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2938 Birch St have any available units?
2938 Birch St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2938 Birch St have?
Some of 2938 Birch St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2938 Birch St currently offering any rent specials?
2938 Birch St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2938 Birch St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2938 Birch St is pet friendly.
Does 2938 Birch St offer parking?
Yes, 2938 Birch St offers parking.
Does 2938 Birch St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2938 Birch St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2938 Birch St have a pool?
No, 2938 Birch St does not have a pool.
Does 2938 Birch St have accessible units?
No, 2938 Birch St does not have accessible units.
Does 2938 Birch St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2938 Birch St has units with dishwashers.
