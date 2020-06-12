All apartments in Denver
Last updated November 21 2019 at 8:35 AM

2930 S Rosemary St

2930 South Rosemary Street · No Longer Available
Location

2930 South Rosemary Street, Denver, CO 80231
Hampden

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Very nice 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom house located in the sought after Hampden Heights. Beautiful Open floor plan home in a great Denver neighborhood. Safe neighborhood with home located in a cul-de-sac. Great Tri-level home including 3 bedrooms upstairs and with a finished basement with extra room and could be used as separate living area. Walk in closets. New Paint. Built in wall speakers in basement great room for entertaining. New concrete patio! Large yard. Newer A/C Unit. Home located Right across the street from the beautiful James A. Bible park with plenty of walking/biking trails, tennis courts, baseball field, basketball courts, and large open park area. less than 10 minute drive from DTC and less than 5 min drive from I-225 highway, conveniently located home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2930 S Rosemary St have any available units?
2930 S Rosemary St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2930 S Rosemary St have?
Some of 2930 S Rosemary St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2930 S Rosemary St currently offering any rent specials?
2930 S Rosemary St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2930 S Rosemary St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2930 S Rosemary St is pet friendly.
Does 2930 S Rosemary St offer parking?
Yes, 2930 S Rosemary St offers parking.
Does 2930 S Rosemary St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2930 S Rosemary St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2930 S Rosemary St have a pool?
No, 2930 S Rosemary St does not have a pool.
Does 2930 S Rosemary St have accessible units?
No, 2930 S Rosemary St does not have accessible units.
Does 2930 S Rosemary St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2930 S Rosemary St has units with dishwashers.
