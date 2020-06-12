2930 S Rosemary St

Amenities

Very nice 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom house located in the sought after Hampden Heights. Beautiful Open floor plan home in a great Denver neighborhood. Safe neighborhood with home located in a cul-de-sac. Great Tri-level home including 3 bedrooms upstairs and with a finished basement with extra room and could be used as separate living area. Walk in closets. New Paint. Built in wall speakers in basement great room for entertaining. New concrete patio! Large yard. Newer A/C Unit. Home located Right across the street from the beautiful James A. Bible park with plenty of walking/biking trails, tennis courts, baseball field, basketball courts, and large open park area. less than 10 minute drive from DTC and less than 5 min drive from I-225 highway, conveniently located home.