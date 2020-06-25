All apartments in Denver
2914 Race St

2914 Race Street · No Longer Available
Location

2914 Race Street, Denver, CO 80205
Whittier

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2914 Race St Available 06/01/19 Coming Soon! Gorgeous Whittier Colonial Completely Remodeled with Top of the Line Finishes - Gorgeous Dutch Colonial Nestled in Heart of Denver. Home Boasts Great Updates. Check out the Open Kitchen, Stainless Appliances, Designer Lights, and More!! Close Distance to Downtown Bar and Restaurants, City Park, Zoo, Museum. Modern Finishes. All Systems are New. All Work was Permitted. Central AC/Heat, Quartz Counters. New 3.25" White Oak Floors. Frameless Shower Surround. Master Suite with Walk-In Closet. New Sewer Line. New Sprinklers. 2 car garage. Move in and Enjoy.

School District: Denver 1 Elementary School: Columbine Middle School: Bruce Randolph High School: Manual

Deposit: $2900
Pet Deposit: $250 per pet, non-refundable
Pet Rent: $25/month/pet
Application Fee: $35.00
Applications located conveniently online at http://www.realatlas.com/
Must make household income of 3x monthly rent
No eviction history
No criminal record

Please contact David Wells with more questions and to schedule a showing.
Text/Email
720-295-1661
dave.wells@realatlas.com

(RLNE4031739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2914 Race St have any available units?
2914 Race St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2914 Race St have?
Some of 2914 Race St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2914 Race St currently offering any rent specials?
2914 Race St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2914 Race St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2914 Race St is pet friendly.
Does 2914 Race St offer parking?
Yes, 2914 Race St offers parking.
Does 2914 Race St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2914 Race St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2914 Race St have a pool?
No, 2914 Race St does not have a pool.
Does 2914 Race St have accessible units?
No, 2914 Race St does not have accessible units.
Does 2914 Race St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2914 Race St does not have units with dishwashers.
