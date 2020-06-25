Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2914 Race St Available 06/01/19 Coming Soon! Gorgeous Whittier Colonial Completely Remodeled with Top of the Line Finishes - Gorgeous Dutch Colonial Nestled in Heart of Denver. Home Boasts Great Updates. Check out the Open Kitchen, Stainless Appliances, Designer Lights, and More!! Close Distance to Downtown Bar and Restaurants, City Park, Zoo, Museum. Modern Finishes. All Systems are New. All Work was Permitted. Central AC/Heat, Quartz Counters. New 3.25" White Oak Floors. Frameless Shower Surround. Master Suite with Walk-In Closet. New Sewer Line. New Sprinklers. 2 car garage. Move in and Enjoy.



School District: Denver 1 Elementary School: Columbine Middle School: Bruce Randolph High School: Manual



Deposit: $2900

Pet Deposit: $250 per pet, non-refundable

Pet Rent: $25/month/pet

Application Fee: $35.00

Applications located conveniently online at http://www.realatlas.com/

Must make household income of 3x monthly rent

No eviction history

No criminal record



Please contact David Wells with more questions and to schedule a showing.

Text/Email

720-295-1661

dave.wells@realatlas.com



