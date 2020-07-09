Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage online portal

2911 S. Madison St. Available 06/11/20 Spacious 3 Level Home with Large Yard, Fireplace and Garage! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.



Available for 1 lease!



This home features 2 living room areas and a dining area adjacent to the kitchen. Main level laundry room, stainless steel kitchen appliances and beautiful granite countertops. The master suite comprises the entire 3rd level for a wonderfully laid out home. The huge fenced backyard with large shade trees provides a great space perfect for entertaining and has an attached garage!



Slavens K-8 school is one of the top-ranked schools in the city. Close to Observatory Park, Eisenhower Park, University Park, University Hills, Southern Hills, Cherry Hills, and all that makes up South Denver.



HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR

*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.

*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.



APPLICATION DETAILS

*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.

*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).

*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.

*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.



TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com

*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply



RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:

*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)

*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



Pioneer Property Management



4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033



RentMeDenver.com



(RLNE4793516)