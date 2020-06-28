Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage online portal

2871 Alton Street Available 07/10/20 Stunning 3BD, 2.5BA Stapleton Home with 2-Car Garage in a Wonderful Neighborhood - Located in a quiet and well-kept neighborhood. This home boasts modern finishes with an open floor plan. Conveniently situated near many parks including Central Park and Wesley Creek Park, it is also close to several shopping centers like Stanley Marketplace and Quebec Square. Schedule a tour @ Keyrenterdenver.com.



*No smoking.

*There is a $50 monthly HOA fee covering water, sewer and trash

*Pets Negotiable.

*Pool is available for use with a $20 annual fee to the HOA

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Administration Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Listing Agent: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



(RLNE5125361)