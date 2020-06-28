All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:36 AM

2871 Alton Street

2871 Alton Street · (720) 370-0406
Location

2871 Alton Street, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2871 Alton Street · Avail. Jul 10

$2,580

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1509 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
online portal
2871 Alton Street Available 07/10/20 Stunning 3BD, 2.5BA Stapleton Home with 2-Car Garage in a Wonderful Neighborhood - Located in a quiet and well-kept neighborhood. This home boasts modern finishes with an open floor plan. Conveniently situated near many parks including Central Park and Wesley Creek Park, it is also close to several shopping centers like Stanley Marketplace and Quebec Square. Schedule a tour @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

*No smoking.
*There is a $50 monthly HOA fee covering water, sewer and trash
*Pets Negotiable.
*Pool is available for use with a $20 annual fee to the HOA
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Administration Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Listing Agent: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5125361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2871 Alton Street have any available units?
2871 Alton Street has a unit available for $2,580 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2871 Alton Street have?
Some of 2871 Alton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2871 Alton Street currently offering any rent specials?
2871 Alton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2871 Alton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2871 Alton Street is pet friendly.
Does 2871 Alton Street offer parking?
Yes, 2871 Alton Street offers parking.
Does 2871 Alton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2871 Alton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2871 Alton Street have a pool?
Yes, 2871 Alton Street has a pool.
Does 2871 Alton Street have accessible units?
No, 2871 Alton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2871 Alton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2871 Alton Street has units with dishwashers.
