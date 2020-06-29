All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:20 PM

2850 S Cherry Way

2850 South Cherry Way · No Longer Available
Location

2850 South Cherry Way, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
elevator
gym
parking
internet access
Adorable 3 bedroom 1 bathroom bungalow located in University Hills. Wood floors through out and stainless steel appliances. Cozy fire place for winter and swamp cooler to keep cool in the summer. Huge backyard with a large patio, great for entertaining. Landscaping by owner included. Nice front yard with carport. Close to Cherry Creek the Denver Tech Center and 20 minutes from Downtown. To learn more please call Heartstone Properties LLC at (303) 796-1248 ext 103. Application recommendations. Must have mid 600s or higher credit score, monthly income three times amount of rent. At this time not accepting section 8 vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2850 S Cherry Way have any available units?
2850 S Cherry Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2850 S Cherry Way have?
Some of 2850 S Cherry Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2850 S Cherry Way currently offering any rent specials?
2850 S Cherry Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2850 S Cherry Way pet-friendly?
No, 2850 S Cherry Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2850 S Cherry Way offer parking?
Yes, 2850 S Cherry Way offers parking.
Does 2850 S Cherry Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2850 S Cherry Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2850 S Cherry Way have a pool?
No, 2850 S Cherry Way does not have a pool.
Does 2850 S Cherry Way have accessible units?
No, 2850 S Cherry Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2850 S Cherry Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2850 S Cherry Way does not have units with dishwashers.
