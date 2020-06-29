2850 S Cherry Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors carport stainless steel gym elevator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport elevator gym parking internet access

Adorable 3 bedroom 1 bathroom bungalow located in University Hills. Wood floors through out and stainless steel appliances. Cozy fire place for winter and swamp cooler to keep cool in the summer. Huge backyard with a large patio, great for entertaining. Landscaping by owner included. Nice front yard with carport. Close to Cherry Creek the Denver Tech Center and 20 minutes from Downtown. To learn more please call Heartstone Properties LLC at (303) 796-1248 ext 103. Application recommendations. Must have mid 600s or higher credit score, monthly income three times amount of rent. At this time not accepting section 8 vouchers.