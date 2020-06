Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

SLOANS LAKE LIVING !!!



Come visit this great location that is only 2 blocks from Sloan's lake. Minutes from downtown nightlife w/o the high rent rates. This clean and cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath makes for a great place to call home.This 2 bedroom 1 bath is part of a QUADPLEX property and is located on the top back (South East) location of the property.



Call (720) 295-7095 to schedule a showing!



Utilities:

- Included in rent!

- *Resident to pay electric*



Features:



- Off-Street Parking (included in rent)

- Garbage Disposal

- Refrigerator

- A/C window unit can be installed (not included)

- Central Heat

* No Laundry Hook ups *



Rental Requirements:

-Earn 2.5 times the rent each month (provable income)

-Security Deposit: $1,000 WAC

-No prior evictions.

-No balance owed to management companies or landlords.

- Section 8 Approved!



$30 Application Fee

Apply at: https://bw-rentals.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp



BW-Rentals.com