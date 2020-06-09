2842 Havana St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/af30a4b08e ---- ***Please visit www.TJCRealEstate.com for all current available listings.*** 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home with almost 1500 sq ft of living space located in Bluff Lake neighborhood of Stapleton. 9? Ceilings throughout the main floor; Convenient main floor Powder Room with ceramic tile. Kitchen offers granite counters & breakfast bar that opens up to Dining Area and Great Room. Large Master Suite with 5 piece Master Bath. Unfinished basement perfect for storage. Fenced in front yard and front porch; 2 car Garage. Ideal location just blocks from the F-15 Pool and Park, Bluff Lake Nature Center, East Bridge Town Center, Stanley Marketplace and 25 acre Park. Close proximity to the other five Community Pools, Central Park Recreation Center, 29th Avenue Town Center, Founders Green, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, 80 acre Central Park/Playground, Light Rail Station, Westerly Creek Greenbelt equipped with trails and walking paths and top Denver schools such as Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Willow/Inspire/Isabella Bird/DSST/DSA. Convenient to Downtown, Northfield Shopping, DIA & Fitzsimons(Anschutz Medical Campus) with Easy Access to I-70. Available September 28th Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Walk To East Bridge Town Center Walk To Stanley Marketplace