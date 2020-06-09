All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 17 2019

2842 Havana St

2842 Havana Street · No Longer Available
Location

2842 Havana Street, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/af30a4b08e ---- ***Please visit www.TJCRealEstate.com for all current available listings.*** 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home with almost 1500 sq ft of living space located in Bluff Lake neighborhood of Stapleton. 9? Ceilings throughout the main floor; Convenient main floor Powder Room with ceramic tile. Kitchen offers granite counters & breakfast bar that opens up to Dining Area and Great Room. Large Master Suite with 5 piece Master Bath. Unfinished basement perfect for storage. Fenced in front yard and front porch; 2 car Garage. Ideal location just blocks from the F-15 Pool and Park, Bluff Lake Nature Center, East Bridge Town Center, Stanley Marketplace and 25 acre Park. Close proximity to the other five Community Pools, Central Park Recreation Center, 29th Avenue Town Center, Founders Green, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, 80 acre Central Park/Playground, Light Rail Station, Westerly Creek Greenbelt equipped with trails and walking paths and top Denver schools such as Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Willow/Inspire/Isabella Bird/DSST/DSA. Convenient to Downtown, Northfield Shopping, DIA & Fitzsimons(Anschutz Medical Campus) with Easy Access to I-70. Available September 28th Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Walk To East Bridge Town Center Walk To Stanley Marketplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2842 Havana St have any available units?
2842 Havana St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2842 Havana St have?
Some of 2842 Havana St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2842 Havana St currently offering any rent specials?
2842 Havana St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2842 Havana St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2842 Havana St is pet friendly.
Does 2842 Havana St offer parking?
Yes, 2842 Havana St offers parking.
Does 2842 Havana St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2842 Havana St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2842 Havana St have a pool?
Yes, 2842 Havana St has a pool.
Does 2842 Havana St have accessible units?
No, 2842 Havana St does not have accessible units.
Does 2842 Havana St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2842 Havana St does not have units with dishwashers.

