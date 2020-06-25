All apartments in Denver
Last updated October 14 2019 at 9:51 PM

2835 South Monaco Parkway

2835 South Monaco Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

2835 South Monaco Parkway, Denver, CO 80222
Hampden

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
*** HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED IN THE RENT !!! ***

This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom top floor condo in Plaza De Monaco will welcome you with 700 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with appliances such as a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include lots of natural light, a cozy living room, a great dining room, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is off street parking.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony, community pool, clubhouse, or fitness center. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and James A. Bible Park. Also nearby are Safeway, Big Lots, Cross Fit Creek, King Soopers, University Hills Plaza, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25, I-225, and Yale Station RTD Light Rail.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, gas, trash, yard care, and snow removal.

*** HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED IN THE RENT !!! ***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2835 South Monaco Parkway have any available units?
2835 South Monaco Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2835 South Monaco Parkway have?
Some of 2835 South Monaco Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2835 South Monaco Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
2835 South Monaco Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2835 South Monaco Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 2835 South Monaco Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2835 South Monaco Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 2835 South Monaco Parkway offers parking.
Does 2835 South Monaco Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2835 South Monaco Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2835 South Monaco Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 2835 South Monaco Parkway has a pool.
Does 2835 South Monaco Parkway have accessible units?
No, 2835 South Monaco Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 2835 South Monaco Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2835 South Monaco Parkway has units with dishwashers.
