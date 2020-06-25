2835 South Monaco Parkway

Amenities

*** HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED IN THE RENT !!! ***



This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom top floor condo in Plaza De Monaco will welcome you with 700 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with appliances such as a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include lots of natural light, a cozy living room, a great dining room, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is off street parking.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony, community pool, clubhouse, or fitness center. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and James A. Bible Park. Also nearby are Safeway, Big Lots, Cross Fit Creek, King Soopers, University Hills Plaza, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25, I-225, and Yale Station RTD Light Rail.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, gas, trash, yard care, and snow removal.



