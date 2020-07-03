2831 Wyandot St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Available 12/06/19 Large, Luxe Furnished Rental in Downtown Denver!



Unbeatable month-to-month rental in the heart of Denver!

-Large, luxury house with lots of room to spread out

-Easy walk to Denver's top restaurants, bars, and events

-Private 2 car garage and driveway

-Private backyard with fire pit and gas grill

-Two huge master suites and additional bedroom in basement

-Fast Wifi and Cable TV

-Fully stocked kitchen for cooking

-Two separate living rooms so groups can spread out

-Brand new washer and dryer

-Impeccably clean and maintained

No Pets Allowed



