All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2831 Wyandot St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2831 Wyandot St
Last updated November 25 2019 at 2:57 PM

2831 Wyandot St

2831 Wyandot Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2831 Wyandot Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Available 12/06/19 Large, Luxe Furnished Rental in Downtown Denver! - Property Id: 170931

Unbeatable month-to-month rental in the heart of Denver!
-Large, luxury house with lots of room to spread out
-Easy walk to Denver's top restaurants, bars, and events
-Private 2 car garage and driveway
-Private backyard with fire pit and gas grill
-Two huge master suites and additional bedroom in basement
-Fast Wifi and Cable TV
-Fully stocked kitchen for cooking
-Two separate living rooms so groups can spread out
-Brand new washer and dryer
-Impeccably clean and maintained
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/170931p
Property Id 170931

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5264719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2831 Wyandot St have any available units?
2831 Wyandot St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2831 Wyandot St have?
Some of 2831 Wyandot St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2831 Wyandot St currently offering any rent specials?
2831 Wyandot St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2831 Wyandot St pet-friendly?
No, 2831 Wyandot St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2831 Wyandot St offer parking?
Yes, 2831 Wyandot St offers parking.
Does 2831 Wyandot St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2831 Wyandot St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2831 Wyandot St have a pool?
No, 2831 Wyandot St does not have a pool.
Does 2831 Wyandot St have accessible units?
No, 2831 Wyandot St does not have accessible units.
Does 2831 Wyandot St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2831 Wyandot St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lafayette
1575 North Lafayette Street
Denver, CO 80205
Skyline 1801
1801 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80202
Skylark
1200 Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
Griffis Marston Lake
4601 S Balsam Way
Denver, CO 80123
Wash Park Station
675 E Louisiana Ave
Denver, CO 80210
Ballpark Lofts
1451 24th St
Denver, CO 80205
Tangent
4300 South Monaco Street
Denver, CO 80237
Alara Union Station
1975 19th St
Denver, CO 80202

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University