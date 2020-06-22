All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2821 W. 24th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2821 W. 24th Avenue
Last updated August 29 2019 at 4:25 PM

2821 W. 24th Avenue

2821 West 24th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Jefferson Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2821 West 24th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1eea764047 ---- Highland Apartments have been completely renovated and feature designer flooring, contemporary paint colors, brand new kitchens and bathrooms, and carpeted bedrooms. Kitchens come with stainless appliances, including a dishwasher and microwave, plus granite countertops, alder cabinetry, and designer tile and lighting. The building features on-site laundry and wireless internet, and reserved parking is available. The Jefferson Park neighborhood is situated just west of the fashionable LoHi neighborhood in NW Denver. It?s a short bike ride to REI and the Platte River Trail system. Nearby eateries include 2914 Coffee, Jack N Grill, and Chili Verde Restaurant. Further east in LoHi, are Z Cuisine, Forest Room 5, Lola, and Little Man Ice Cream. 24 Hr Emergency Maintenance Additional Storage Carpeted Bedroom Completely Renovated Contemporary Wall Colors Controlled Access Designer Lighting Designer Tile Disposal Granite Countertops Hardwood Style Vinyl Floors Pets Allowed Reserved Parking Stainless Appliances Stove (Electric) Window Blinds Wireless Internet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2821 W. 24th Avenue have any available units?
2821 W. 24th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2821 W. 24th Avenue have?
Some of 2821 W. 24th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2821 W. 24th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2821 W. 24th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2821 W. 24th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2821 W. 24th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2821 W. 24th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2821 W. 24th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2821 W. 24th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2821 W. 24th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2821 W. 24th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2821 W. 24th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2821 W. 24th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2821 W. 24th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2821 W. 24th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2821 W. 24th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Confluence
1441 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
Sienna at Cherry Creek
1939 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231
SugarCube
1555 Blake St
Denver, CO 80202
1412 Steele
1412 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
Via
828 Broadway
Denver, CO 80203
Lugano At Cherry Creek Luxury Apartments
9601 E Iliff Ave
Denver, CO 80231
One Observatory Park
2360 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80210
Deerfield at Indian Creek Apartment Homes
1771 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University