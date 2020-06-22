2821 W. 24th Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1eea764047 ---- Highland Apartments have been completely renovated and feature designer flooring, contemporary paint colors, brand new kitchens and bathrooms, and carpeted bedrooms. Kitchens come with stainless appliances, including a dishwasher and microwave, plus granite countertops, alder cabinetry, and designer tile and lighting. The building features on-site laundry and wireless internet, and reserved parking is available. The Jefferson Park neighborhood is situated just west of the fashionable LoHi neighborhood in NW Denver. It?s a short bike ride to REI and the Platte River Trail system. Nearby eateries include 2914 Coffee, Jack N Grill, and Chili Verde Restaurant. Further east in LoHi, are Z Cuisine, Forest Room 5, Lola, and Little Man Ice Cream. 24 Hr Emergency Maintenance Additional Storage Carpeted Bedroom Completely Renovated Contemporary Wall Colors Controlled Access Designer Lighting Designer Tile Disposal Granite Countertops Hardwood Style Vinyl Floors Pets Allowed Reserved Parking Stainless Appliances Stove (Electric) Window Blinds Wireless Internet