Denver, CO
2803 W 28th Ave
Last updated July 27 2019 at 4:40 PM

2803 W 28th Ave

2803 West 28th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2803 West 28th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d21006007f ---- Beautiful and Historic 3 Bedroom in Jefferson Park Neighborhood. Main floor features an open floor plan with a beautiful bay window and an modern kitchen. Main floor powder room is updated. Appliances are brand new! Washer and Dryer included. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and a modern full bathroom with a double sink vanity. One bedroom has an attached bonus space with large windows. Measurements are approximate. No pets. This property is a Non Smoking property. We are pledged to the letter and spirit of the U.S. Policy for the Achievement of Equal Housing Opportunity throughout the Nation. We encourage and support a program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin. All applicants over the age of 18 must submit an individual rental application AND pay a non-refundable $50 application fee. The following criteria must be met in applying: TransUnion Vantage score of 620 or above. A score of 619 ? 550 will require additional deposit and a risk administration fee. All scores below 550 will be declined. Gross income must be equal to 3 times the monthly rent. . Applicants must provide pay stubs covering 30 consecutive days of gross income. If self-employed, tax returns must be provided. No felony convictions of a violent or sexual nature or that involve methamphetamine or arson. Regarding previous rental history, no evictions or outstanding balances. Applicants will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification. Before applying for the home please verify that the property is still available under the ?Available Properties? tab. All application fees are nonrefundable. The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2803 W 28th Ave have any available units?
2803 W 28th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 2803 W 28th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2803 W 28th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2803 W 28th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2803 W 28th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2803 W 28th Ave offer parking?
No, 2803 W 28th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2803 W 28th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2803 W 28th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2803 W 28th Ave have a pool?
No, 2803 W 28th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2803 W 28th Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 2803 W 28th Ave has accessible units.
Does 2803 W 28th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2803 W 28th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2803 W 28th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2803 W 28th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

