277 Broadway #211

Great Studio Condo off South Broadway in Denver - Available July 1st! - Come take a tour of this awesome condo located in the heart of Denver! This property features one bedroom, one full bathroom, and 792 square feet of livable space. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, granite countertops, and lots of cabinets for storage. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit washer and dryer located in a separate closet. Beautiful hardwood floors run throughout the main living area, kitchen and bedroom, while tile is featured in the bathroom. Outside you can enjoy the Colorado sunshine or some fresh air from the small patio. You will love the location of this home as it sits just off South Broadway where there are countless shops, restaurants, and grocery stores within minutes. Commuting will be easy with quick access to Speer Boulevard and I-25. You do not want to miss out on this opportunity, so apply today!



Pets: Not Allowed

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer

Additional Features/Amenities: Patio

Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

School District: District 6



Property will be vacant June 30th, 2020. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



