Amenities
2756 S Downing Circle Available 09/07/20 Awesome Home in Desirable South Denver - Available September 7th! - Check out this lovely home in the desirable Arapahoe Acres neighborhood of Denver! This property features four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a cozy fireplace, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has an open floor plan with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and wood cabinetry for storage. The dedicated dining space is the perfect place for entertaining and features built in storage and many windows allowing natural light to pour in. Outside you can enjoy the sunshine from the spacious backyard or dine outdoors on the stone patio. The location is unbeatable as the home is nestled on a quiet cul de sac in South Denver, only a few minute's drive from Wash Park, Old South Pearl Street, and Denver University. Commuting is a breeze with quick access to both Santa Fe and I-25. You will not want to miss out on this great opportunity so, apply today!
Layout: 2 Extra non-conforming bedrooms downstairs
Pets: Allowed
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer, Dryer
Additional Features/Amenities: Fireplace
Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: 2 Car Attached Garage
School District: Denver County 1
This property will become vacant on August 31st, 2020! We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.
Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in
Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
(RLNE5762649)